Majic Under the Stars 2025 proved to be another unforgettable night of music, memories, and magic under the Houston sky. Thousands of fans packed The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion for a soulful celebration featuring some of R&B’s most iconic voices. From the opening act to the final encore, the energy never wavered as the audience sang, danced, and swayed along to every beat.. making it one of the most successful shows in the event’s history.

Keith Sweat headlined the evening with his signature blend of smooth vocals and timeless hits, taking fans on a nostalgic journey through classics like “Twisted” and “Nobody.” Xscape brought powerful harmonies and undeniable stage chemistry, proving why they remain one of the most beloved girl groups in R&B. October London added a fresh touch of modern soul, captivating the crowd with his silky tone and Marvin Gaye-inspired sound.

Adding to the excitement, Cupid had the entire pavilion on their feet with his high-energy performance and crowd-favorite line dance anthems. From start to finish, Majic Under the Stars 2025 delivered the perfect mix of old-school flavor and new-school soul, reaffirming why it’s Houston’s premier fall concert tradition. Fans left buzzing with joy — already counting down the days until next year’s show.

Scroll below for some of our favorite moments.

Our Favorite Moments from Majic Under The Stars 2025 was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com