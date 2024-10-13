Listen Live
Our Favorite Moments from Majic Under The Stars 2024

Published on October 13, 2024

Robin Thicke

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

We knew 2024 had to be a huge year. After a stellar 2023 Majic Under the Stars, we set the bar even higher for this year’s lineup, which included Boyz II Men, 112, Robin Thicke and Jokia. Special salute to Emani Sings, a newcomer to H-Town who competed in our Open Mic competition series and won not only a cash prize but the opening spot at this years sold out show.
That’s right, sold out. More than 6,000 people packed The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion for our annual music event. Before the show kicked off, our LOUD Muzik Lounge was the spot to be: Select artists from the area serenaded early arrivers with soulful jams as good vibes filled the air. RELATED: 112 “WE ALWAYS KNEW WE’D MAKE IT BIG” RELATED: Robin Thicke On New Album, His First R&B Group and ‘Real Husbands’ Reunion! RELATED: Oh Baby! Jokia Makes a BIG Announcement Backstage at Majic Under The Stars!

Backstage

Always a class act, Robin Thicke wowed the crowd with a stunning 45 MINUTE performance of his classics, plus covers of some of R&Bs greatest hits. Backstage at Majic Under The Stars, he spoke with AV about his new single, the upcoming album and even the possibility of the gang getting back together for Real Husbands of Hollywood.
With so many classic love songs, radio hits and R&B anthems, it was inspiring to hear Slim and Mike of #112 give glory to God and emphasize the importance of faith matched with hard work. Here they are backstage with our very own AV.
Wow. What a testimony and performance by our girl Jokia. Jokia hit the stage right before 112 and in addition to her being a part of our sold out show, she’s got lots more in store.
She’s new to the City of Houston but music has been in her soul since a child. In fact, it’s taken her from a competitor in our Majic Open Mic Night to opening up our sold out show in just a matter of weeks. Remember the name Emani Sings because she’s definitely on her way!
Our sold out show featured Boyz II Men, Robin Thicke and 112 and was jam packed with classic love songs, anthems and a pre-party that you had to see to believe. Scroll below to see our favorite moments from Majic Under The Stars 2024!

1. The Countdown Begins

2. Finish The Lyric

3. Robin Thicke Jam Session

4. End of the Road

5. How it Started

6. Boyz II Men Wow the Crowd

7. 112 in Media Room

8. Meet and Greet with Robin Thicke

9. Backstage with Robin Thicke

10.

11. Robin Thicke Takes the Stage

12.

http://112

13.

14. Style and Profile with KG Smooth

15. Backstage with Jokia

16. Sing with Me feat Sky Houston

17. The Loud Muzik Pre Party

18. Backstage with Boyz II Men

19. 112

112
Source: Getty

112

20. 112

112
Source: Getty

112

21. 112

112
Source: Getty

112

22. 112

112
Source: Getty

112

23. 112

112
Source: Getty

112

24. 112

112
Source: Getty

112

25. 112

112
Source: Getty

112

26. Robin Thicke

Robin Thicke
Source: Getty

Robin Thicke

27. Robin Thicke

Robin Thicke
Source: Getty

Robin Thicke

28. Robin Thicke

Robin Thicke
Source: Getty

Robin Thicke

29. Robin Thicke

Robin Thicke
Source: Getty

Robin Thicke

30. Robin Thicke

Robin Thicke
Source: Getty

Robin Thicke

31. Robin Thicke

Robin Thicke
Source: Getty

Robin Thicke

32. Robin Thicke

Robin Thicke
Source: Getty

Robin Thicke

33. Robin Thicke

Robin Thicke
Source: Getty

Robin Thicke

34. Robin Thicke

Robin Thicke
Source: Getty

Robin Thicke

35. Jokia

Jokia
Source: Getty

Jokia

36. Jokia

Jokia
Source: Getty

Jokia

37. Jokia

Jokia
Source: Getty

Jokia

38. Wanyá Morris, Nathan Morris, Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men

Wanyá Morris, Nathan Morris, Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men
Source: Getty

Wanyá Morris, Nathan Morris, Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men

39. Shawn Stockman

Shawn Stockman
Source: Getty

Shawn Stockman

40. Wanyá Morris, Nathan Morris, Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men

Wanyá Morris, Nathan Morris, Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men
Source: Getty

Wanyá Morris, Nathan Morris, Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men

41. Wanyá Morris

Wanyá Morris
Source: Getty

Wanyá Morris

42. Wanyá Morris, Nathan Morris, Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men

Wanyá Morris, Nathan Morris, Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men
Source: Getty

Wanyá Morris, Nathan Morris, Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men

43. Wanyá Morris

Wanyá Morris
Source: Getty

Wanyá Morris

44. Shawn Stockman

Shawn Stockman
Source: Getty

Shawn Stockman

45. Wanyá Morris

Wanyá Morris
Source: Getty

Wanyá Morris

46. Shawn Stockman

Shawn Stockman
Source: Getty

Shawn Stockman

