Our Favorite Moments from Majic Under The Stars 2024
BackstageAlways a class act, Robin Thicke wowed the crowd with a stunning 45 MINUTE performance of his classics, plus covers of some of R&Bs greatest hits. Backstage at Majic Under The Stars, he spoke with AV about his new single, the upcoming album and even the possibility of the gang getting back together for Real Husbands of Hollywood. With so many classic love songs, radio hits and R&B anthems, it was inspiring to hear Slim and Mike of #112 give glory to God and emphasize the importance of faith matched with hard work. Here they are backstage with our very own AV. Wow. What a testimony and performance by our girl Jokia. Jokia hit the stage right before 112 and in addition to her being a part of our sold out show, she’s got lots more in store. She’s new to the City of Houston but music has been in her soul since a child. In fact, it’s taken her from a competitor in our Majic Open Mic Night to opening up our sold out show in just a matter of weeks. Remember the name Emani Sings because she’s definitely on her way! Our sold out show featured Boyz II Men, Robin Thicke and 112 and was jam packed with classic love songs, anthems and a pre-party that you had to see to believe. Scroll below to see our favorite moments from Majic Under The Stars 2024!
1. The Countdown Begins
2. Finish The Lyric
3. Robin Thicke Jam Session
4. End of the Road
5. How it Started
6. Boyz II Men Wow the Crowd
7. 112 in Media Room
8. Meet and Greet with Robin Thicke
9. Backstage with Robin Thicke
11. Robin Thicke Takes the Stage
14. Style and Profile with KG Smooth
15. Backstage with Jokia
16. Sing with Me feat Sky Houston
17. The Loud Muzik Pre Party
18. Backstage with Boyz II Men
19. 112
Majic Under the Stars 2024 Houston Concert Photos houston,events
20. 112
Majic Under the Stars 2024 Houston Concert Photos houston,events
21. 112
Majic Under the Stars 2024 Houston Concert Photos houston,events
22. 112
Majic Under the Stars 2024 Houston Concert Photos houston,events
23. 112
Majic Under the Stars 2024 Houston Concert Photos houston,events
24. 112
Majic Under the Stars 2024 Houston Concert Photos houston,events
25. 112
Majic Under the Stars 2024 Houston Concert Photos houston,events
26. Robin Thicke
Majic Under the Stars 2024 houston,events
27. Robin Thicke
Majic Under the Stars 2024 houston,events
28. Robin Thicke
Majic Under the Stars 2024 houston,events
29. Robin Thicke
Majic Under the Stars 2024 houston,events
30. Robin Thicke
Majic Under the Stars 2024 houston,events
31. Robin Thicke
Majic Under the Stars 2024 houston,events
32. Robin Thicke
Majic Under the Stars 2024 houston,events
33. Robin Thicke
Majic Under the Stars 2024 houston,events
34. Robin Thicke
Majic Under the Stars 2024 houston,events
35. Jokia
Majic Under the Stars 2024 houston,events
36. Jokia
Majic Under the Stars 2024 houston,events
37. Jokia
Majic Under the Stars 2024 houston,events
38. Wanyá Morris, Nathan Morris, Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men
Majic Under The Stars 2024 houston,events
39. Shawn Stockman
Majic Under The Stars 2024 houston,events
40. Wanyá Morris, Nathan Morris, Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men
Majic Under The Stars 2024 houston,events
41. Wanyá Morris
Majic Under The Stars 2024 houston,events
42. Wanyá Morris, Nathan Morris, Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men
Majic Under The Stars 2024 houston,events
43. Wanyá Morris
Majic Under The Stars 2024 houston,events
44. Shawn Stockman
Majic Under The Stars 2024 houston,events
45. Wanyá Morris
Majic Under The Stars 2024 houston,events
46. Shawn Stockman
Majic Under The Stars 2024 houston,events
