is special every year, but for the 10th Anniversary, we truly had many incredible moments and performances. Let’s start with the theme:was the name of the game and the people did not disappoint. The old school shoes, clothes and of course – bucket hats – quickly turned the event from just another concert to a New Jack Swing party.

This year’s lineup featured Bell Biv DeVoe, Tony! Toni! Toné!, Stokley & En Vogue. Everyone brought their A-game and we have to thank every single person in the crowd for sending amazing energy toward the stage. You could tell the artists felt that energy and sent it right back via powerful vocals and world-class stage presence.

We love these artists as much as everyone in the building, so of course The Majic Crew didn’t miss a chance to get up close and personal to all the action. Shotout to Kandi Eastman, GT Mayne, Sky Houston, KG Smooth and AV because in addition to doing interviews backstage, they would hit the stage to keep the crowd entertained between performances and even danced alongside the featured acts.

We’ll see you next year as we are already thinking about how to take Majic Under The Stars to new heights in 2023. In the meantime, check out some pics from this year’s celebration below.

Our Favorite Moments from Majic Under The Stars 2022 [Photos] was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com