Our Favorite 76th Primetime Emmy Awards Record-Breaking Moments [Gallery]

Check out some of our favorite moments from the awards show below: The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards was a night of broken records and historic wins, celebrating groundbreaking achievements across both drama and comedy categories. Check out some of our favorite record-breaking moments from last night's event inside.One of the biggest winners of the night was "Shōgun," which extended its record for the most Emmys won by a single show in one year, taking home 18 awards in total, including 14 from last weekend's Creative Arts Emmys. This incredible feat showcases the strength of its storytelling, technical execution, and overall impact in television. In the comedy realm, "The Bear" continued its impressive run by breaking its own record for the most Primetime Emmys won by a comedy series in a single year. The show's total has now climbed to 11 Emmys, further solidifying its place as a fan favorite and critical darling. "The Bear's" wins spanned across various categories, highlighting the series' excellence in both performance and production.This year also saw groundbreaking individual achievements. "Shōgun" star Anna Sawai made history as the first Asian actress to win the Lead Actress in a Drama Series category. Sawai's performance captivated audiences and critics alike, marking a significant moment for Asian representation in Hollywood's most prestigious awards ceremony. In another historic win, "The Bear's" Liza Colón-Zayas became the first Latina actress to take home the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Colón-Zayas' performance in the critically acclaimed show stood out amongst fierce competition like "Abbot Elementary's" Sheryl Lee Ralph and Janelle James, making her victory a major milestone for Latinas in television. Overall, the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards celebrated diversity, record-breaking achievements, and the evolving landscape of television.

1. Anna Sawai's Historic Win The “Shōgun” star is the first Asian actress to win the Lead Actress in a Drama Series category.

2. Liza Colón-Zayas Puts On For The Latinas “The Bear’s” Liza Colón-Zayas became the first Latina actress to take home the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

3. Jodie Foster's First Win Jodie Foster, the two-time Oscar-winning actress, was recognized as best lead actress in a limited series, anthology or TV movie for her work in “True Detective: Night Country.” It marks the first Emmy win of her career.

4. D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai's Bold Statement Emmy-nominee D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai with a statement with red handprint over his face in solidarity with missing and murdered Indigenous women.

5. We Stan Sheryl Lee Ralph's Supportive Nature The Emmy nominee Sheryl Lee Ralph showed her support to Liza Colón-Zayas after her historic win.

6. 'The Bear' Wins BIG “The Bear” continued its impressive run by breaking its own record for the most Primetime Emmys won by a comedy series in a single year. The show’s total has now climbed to 11 Emmys.

7. 'Baby Reindeer' Wins Best Limited Series Lots of firsts as “Baby Reindeer” star Jessica Gunning wins her first Emmy for the series, which also won ‘Best Limited Series.’ The series’ star Richard Gadd also won big for Lead Actor in a Limited Series.

8. 'Hacks' Surprising Win Max series “Hacks” took home Outstanding Comedy Series.

9. 'Shōgun' Was The Most Awarded Show “Shōgun” won a total of 18 Emmys, including Best Drama. The show broke an all-time record for a single season of TV.