Our Favorite 76th Emmy Awards Record-Breaking Moments
Our Favorite 76th Primetime Emmy Awards Record-Breaking Moments [Gallery]
Check out some of our favorite moments from the awards show below:
1. Anna Sawai's Historic Win
The “Shōgun” star is the first Asian actress to win the Lead Actress in a Drama Series category.
2. Liza Colón-Zayas Puts On For The Latinas
“The Bear’s” Liza Colón-Zayas became the first Latina actress to take home the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.
3. Jodie Foster's First Win
Jodie Foster, the two-time Oscar-winning actress, was recognized as best lead actress in a limited series, anthology or TV movie for her work in “True Detective: Night Country.” It marks the first Emmy win of her career.
4. D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai's Bold Statement
Emmy-nominee D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai with a statement with red handprint over his face in solidarity with missing and murdered Indigenous women.
5. We Stan Sheryl Lee Ralph's Supportive Nature
The Emmy nominee Sheryl Lee Ralph showed her support to Liza Colón-Zayas after her historic win.
6. 'The Bear' Wins BIG
“The Bear” continued its impressive run by breaking its own record for the most Primetime Emmys won by a comedy series in a single year. The show’s total has now climbed to 11 Emmys.
7. 'Baby Reindeer' Wins Best Limited Series
Lots of firsts as “Baby Reindeer” star Jessica Gunning wins her first Emmy for the series, which also won ‘Best Limited Series.’ The series’ star Richard Gadd also won big for Lead Actor in a Limited Series.
8. 'Hacks' Surprising Win
Max series “Hacks” took home Outstanding Comedy Series.
9. 'Shōgun' Was The Most Awarded Show
“Shōgun” won a total of 18 Emmys, including Best Drama. The show broke an all-time record for a single season of TV.
10. The Best Father-Son Duo Emmy Awards Hosts
Eugene Levy and Dan Levy made the night all the more memorable with their entertaining hosting abilities.
Our Favorite 76th Primetime Emmy Awards Record-Breaking Moments [Gallery] was originally published on globalgrind.com