Our Dream Castings For These Iconic Celebrity Biopics [Gallery]

Published on November 7, 2024

Casting actors to portray iconic figures in biopics has sparked lively discussions among fans online. With Eddie Murphy set to portray George Clinton and Teyana Taylor as the only choice for Dionne Warwick, it made us think of other celebrity pairings that would be fitting. Check out a gallery of celebrities who should portray these legendary entertainers inside.
With JoJo’s vocal prowess and soulful essence, she’s a popular choice for Teena Marie, embodying the “Ivory Queen of Soul.” One TikToker shared a video of JoJo singing a Teena Marie song, and it seems like the obvious choice.
 

Taylor’s vocal tone, personality and beauty align seamlessly with the legendary Dionne Warwick, making her an excellent match. Many fans have begged for Kelly Rowland to portray Donna Summer. They say her look and stage presence perfectly embody the “Queen of Disco.” Other fans add that Jazmine Sullivan, with her rich, emotive voice, would beautifully portray Phyllis Hyman’s musical spirit and struggles. In a powerful role as Michelle Obama, Regina King seems like the ideal choice with her notable acting range and similar dominant presence. We believe Trevante Rhodes charisma and athleticism could bring Michael Jordan’s legendary journey to life. Another celebrity biopic choice would be Reese Witherspoon as Dolly Parton. With their Southern roots and comedic flair, this would be a neat pairing to see. While there are several great choices for Diana Ross’ biopic, it only feels fitting that her gifted daughter, Tracee Ellis Ross, portrayed her.  With their obvious  resemblance, deep connection, and Tracee’s talents, this would be the only way. In other dream castings, Miley Cyrus is often suggested for Stevie Nicks due to her bohemian vibe and raspy voice. While DC Young Fly’s comedic energy and Atlanta roots would suit Chris Tucker perfectly. These dream castings were created based upon physical resemblance, vocal talent, and on-screen presence. We have a feeling these could potentially create unforgettable portrayals in biopics, honoring music and cultural legends for new generations. Comment your dream biopic castings below.

Check out a gallery of our dream pairings below:

1. DC Young Fly As Chris Tucker

DC Young Fly As Chris Tucker
Source: Getty

2. JoJo as Teena Marie

JoJo as Teena Marie
Source: Getty

3. Teyana Taylor as Dionne Warwick

Teyana Taylor as Dionne Warwick
Source: Getty

4. Kelly Rowland as Donna Summer

Kelly Rowland as Donna Summer
Source: Getty

5. Jazmine Sullivan as Phyllis Hyman

Jazmine Sullivan as Phyllis Hyman
Source: Myesha Evon Gardner

6. Regina King as Michelle Obama

Regina King as Michelle Obama
Source: Getty

7. Trevante Rhodes as Michael Jordan

Trevante Rhodes as Michael Jordan
Source: Getty

8. Miley Cyrus as Stevie Nicks

Miley Cyrus as Stevie Nicks
Source: Getty

9. Reese Witherspoon as Dolly Parton

Reese Witherspoon as Dolly Parton
Source: Getty

10. Tracee Ellis Ross as Diana Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross as Diana Ross
Source: Getty

