Our 2024 Halloween Costume Predictions
Our 2024 Halloween Costume Predictions Include Beetlejuice, Cowboy Carter & Inside Out Looks
Halloween 2024 approaches, Global Grind predicts some of the hottest costumes inspired by this year’s biggest pop culture moments, artists and film characters. With a mix of movie icons, music legends, and viral sensations, these looks are sure to dominate spooky season. Check out a gallery of our 2024 Halloween costume predictions inside. Kicking off the list are characters from Inside Out 2, perfect for anyone wanting to channel their inner emotions in creative ways. The much-anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine team-up is also expected to be a fan-favorite, with the costumes paying homage to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s dynamic duo. In the music realm, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has taken over the world, so expect fans to recreate her iconic looks from different eras. Also, with Soulja Boy making a comeback in 2024, don’t be surprised if you see some throwbacks to his early days with folks dressed up in tall white tees and his signature Soulja shades. We couldn’t forget about the cowboys and cowgirls since Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter album brought excitement to the wild, wild, west for fans. On the film front, Barbie remains an iconic costume idea thanks to Greta Gerwig’s Barbie film, and Beetlejuice still captivates with its quirky, supernatural vibe. Fans of animation will be bringing Minions and Mario & Luigi to life, while others might go for the more recent phenomenon, Wednesday Addams, from the hit Netflix series. Sports fans are getting in on the fun too. Olympic Australian breakdancer Ray Gun is expected to inspire some trendy, athletic looks. Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys documentary is inspiring the ladies to go for a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader costume to pay homage to the classic sports team. For those who love TV and streaming, “Ted Lasso” and “Bridgerton” costumes will offer some classy, charming options. While Gladiator will bring a more edgy and classic style to the table. Whether you’re looking to embody a character from Godzilla or live out your mermaid dreams as Ariel from The Little Mermaid, Halloween 2024 is filled with fun and diverse costume choices for the entire family.As
Check out our predictions below:
1. Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice
2. Inside Out 2
3. Deadpool & Wolverine
4. Soulja Boy
5. RAYGUN
6. Cowboy Carter
7. Minions
8. Godzilla
9. Ariel, The Little Mermaid
10. Wednesday Addams
11. Barbie
12. Coach Lasso
13. Gladiator
14. Taylor Swift Eras Tour
15. Stanley Cup
16. Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader
17. Mario & Luigi
18. Bridgerton
19. Harley Quinn
20. Sabrina Carpenter
Our 2024 Halloween Costume Predictions Include Beetlejuice, Cowboy Carter & Inside Out Looks was originally published on globalgrind.com
