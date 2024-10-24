Listen Live
Close
Pop Culture

Our 2024 Halloween Costume Predictions

Our 2024 Halloween Costume Predictions Include Beetlejuice, Cowboy Carter & Inside Out Looks

Published on October 24, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

New York Comic Con

Source: Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty

As Halloween 2024 approaches, Global Grind predicts some of the hottest costumes inspired by this year’s biggest pop culture moments, artists and film characters. With a mix of movie icons, music legends, and viral sensations, these looks are sure to dominate spooky season. Check out a gallery of our 2024 Halloween costume predictions inside.
Kicking off the list are characters from Inside Out 2, perfect for anyone wanting to channel their inner emotions in creative ways. The much-anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine team-up is also expected to be a fan-favorite, with the costumes paying homage to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s dynamic duo. In the music realm, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has taken over the world, so expect fans to recreate her iconic looks from different eras. Also, with Soulja Boy making a comeback in 2024, don’t be surprised if you see some throwbacks to his early days with folks dressed up in tall white tees and his signature Soulja shades. We couldn’t forget about the cowboys and cowgirls since Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter album brought excitement to the wild, wild, west for fans. On the film front, Barbie remains an iconic costume idea thanks to Greta Gerwig’s Barbie film, and Beetlejuice still captivates with its quirky, supernatural vibe. Fans of animation will be bringing Minions and Mario & Luigi to life, while others might go for the more recent phenomenon, Wednesday Addams, from the hit Netflix series. Sports fans are getting in on the fun too. Olympic Australian breakdancer Ray Gun is expected to inspire some trendy, athletic looks. Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys documentary is inspiring the ladies to go for a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader costume to pay homage to the classic sports team. For those who love TV and streaming, “Ted Lasso” and “Bridgerton” costumes will offer some classy, charming options. While Gladiator will bring a more edgy and classic style to the table. Whether you’re looking to embody a character from Godzilla or live out your mermaid dreams as Ariel from The Little Mermaid, Halloween 2024 is filled with fun and diverse costume choices for the entire family.

Check out our predictions below:

1. Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice
Source: Getty

2. Inside Out 2

Inside Out 2
Source: Getty

3. Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine
Source: Getty

4. Soulja Boy

Soulja Boy
Source: Getty

5. RAYGUN

RAYGUN
Source: Getty

6. Cowboy Carter

Cowboy Carter
Source: Getty

7. Minions

Minions
Source: Getty

8. Godzilla

Godzilla
Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

9. Ariel, The Little Mermaid

Ariel, The Little Mermaid
Source: Disney

10. Wednesday Addams

Wednesday Addams
Source: Netflix

11. Barbie

Barbie
Source: Warner Bros Pictures

12. Coach Lasso

Coach Lasso
Source: Apple TV+

13. Gladiator

Gladiator
Source: Paramount Pictures

14. Taylor Swift Eras Tour

Taylor Swift Eras Tour
Source: Getty

15. Stanley Cup

Stanley Cup
Source: Getty

16. Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader
Source: Getty

17. Mario & Luigi

Mario & Luigi
Source: Getty

18. Bridgerton

Bridgerton
Source: Netflix

19. Harley Quinn

Harley Quinn
Source: Getty

20. Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter
Source: Getty

Our 2024 Halloween Costume Predictions Include Beetlejuice, Cowboy Carter & Inside Out Looks was originally published on globalgrind.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

US-VENEZUELA-POLITICS-CONFLICT-OIL

Donald Trump Clowned After Reading Private Note From Marco Rubio Out Loud During Meeting With Oil Execs

Hip-Hop Wired
US-TECHNOLOGY-AI-CES

Disney, Lucasfilm & Lego Team Up To let You Blow Up The Death Star On The Sphere During CES

Hip-Hop Wired
NBA Youngboy Affiliate Lul Timm Denies Being Shot

NBA Youngboy Affiliate Lul Timm Denies Being Shot

Hip-Hop Wired
SmackDown

Jessie Ventura Body Slams Donald Trump & ICE, Calls Him A "Draft Dodging Coward"

Hip-Hop Wired

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close