ONE MusicFest Stage Style Moments: Fantasia Dazzles In Black And White Checkered Sequins In Atlanta

ONE MusicFest in Atlanta. She shut down the stage on Day One, singing many of her hits like "Baby Mama," "Without Me," and "Free Yourself." She also bridged the gap between old-school and new-school sounds with renditions of E.U.'s classic "Da Butt" and Fantasia Barrino's Black-and-White Sequin Top Is A Fashion Lover's Dream. J. Bolin, the Color Purple star continued her monochromatic moment with stunning hair, makeup, and accessories. She finished off her outfit with slouchy knee-high black boots, black-and-white earrings, black-and-white shades, and red leather gloves for a pop of color. Her hair was styled in a funky black pixie cut with platinum blonde bangs for an edgy touch. Her makeup included silver eyeshadow and a deep red lip. See more stage shots of the look below. Style Gallery: ONE MusicFest Stage Style Moments We Can't Forget Fantasia was one of many stars to grace the ONE MusicFest stage. Celebrating its 15th anniversary, the event brought out major celebrity talent. Other Black women powerhouses, like Latto, Ari Lennox, and Tanner Adell, also brought the beats and beauty. Keep scrolling to see their stage slays! Fantasia Barrino knows how to serve a look. The former American Idol star has truly come into her own sensational style, and we are here for it. Whether she's singing on stage, posing on a red carpet, or acting on a film set, 'Tasia brings a unique flair that can't be denied.Fans saw her most recent standout style over the weekend atin Atlanta. She shut down the stage on Day One, singing many of her hits like "Baby Mama," "Without Me," and "Free Yourself." She also bridged the gap between old-school and new-school sounds with renditions of E.U.'s classic "Da Butt" and Tina Turner's "Proud Mary." Fantasia matched her powerhouse vocals and dance moves with an unforgettable look. So, let's get into all the fabulous details.'Tasia took the stage in an over-the-top, black-and-white monochromatic moment we loved. She paired barely-there black leather booty shorts with a dramatic cape top. Fantasia's top featured a bold black-and-white sequin design in stripes and checkered patterns. The top consisted of kimono-style sleeves for a breezy effect and a middle detail cinched waist. Her itty-bitty shorts kept the look sexy, showing off her sculpted performer's legs. The entire look was a total rock star vibe.Styled by, the Color Purple star continued her monochromatic moment with stunning hair, makeup, and accessories. She finished off her outfit with slouchy knee-high black boots, black-and-white earrings, black-and-white shades, and red leather gloves for a pop of color. Her hair was styled in a funky black pixie cut with platinum blonde bangs for an edgy touch. Her makeup included silver eyeshadow and a deep red lip. See more stage shots of the look below.Fantasia was one of many stars to grace thestage. Celebrating its 15th anniversary, the event brought out major celebrity talent. Other Black women powerhouses, like Latto, Ari Lennox, and Tanner Adell, also brought the beats and beauty. Keep scrolling to see their stage slays!

1. Ari Lennox Source: Getty Ari Lennox was another bombshell beauty who took the stage in Atlanta. The singer, who recently made headlines for announcing a departure from social media, had no problem in making a style statement. While singing some of her fan favorites, she slayed in denim cut-off shorts and a red fur coat.

2. Tanner Addell Source: Getty Since her breakout moment on Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter II” album, Tanner Adell continues to bridge the gap between country, R&B, and hip-hop genres. She joined the ONE MusicFest stage, showing her chops and stylish flair. She slayed the stage in denim chaps and rhinestones.

3. Latto Source: Getty It’s big Latto, not the little one! Latto took the stage and owned it. She performed her hit sounds in a fur cropped jacket and mini leather shorts. p