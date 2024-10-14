Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

One Musicfest Is For R&B Lovers: A Gallery Of The Sultry Singers

One Musicfest Is For R&B Lovers: Check Out A Gallery Of This Year’s Sultry Singers

Published on October 14, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Victoria Monét

Source: Diggzy / Diggzy

This year’s One Musicfest is set to be a haven for R&B lovers, with a star-studded lineup featuring some of the genre’s most beloved artists. Headlining the festival are iconic performers like Jill Scott, Fantasia, and Keyshia Cole, along with rising stars like Victoria Monét and Ari Lennox. Check out a gallery of the R&B artists hitting the 2024 One Musicfest stage inside.
Fans will experience a range of soulful sounds from both veterans and emerging talents at the 2024 One Musicfest set at Central Park in Atlanta, Georgia. One of the highlights of the festival is Jill Scott, whose smooth vocals and heartfelt lyricism have made her a staple in the world of R&B. The crooner has graced the festival’s stage in past experiences, leaving fans with an unforgettable night of sultry vocals. Known for hits like “Golden” and “The Way,” Scott’s set promises to deliver powerful performances filled with emotion and grace. Another standout R&B artist hitting the One Musicfest stage is Victoria Monét, fresh off the success of her debut album Jaguar II, whose sultry and contemporary take on R&B has been captivating audiences everywhere. Her performance is sure to be a memorable moment. Fans of 90s and 2000s R&B will also be thrilled to see Dru Hill, who are bringing their iconic harmonies to the stage. Known for timeless classics like “In My Bed” and “Beauty,” Dru Hill’s reunion is highly anticipated. Fantasia will undoubtedly wow the crowd with her powerhouse vocals and unmatched stage presence, delivering hit after hit like “When I See U.” The festival also includes performances by Ari Lennox, known for her smooth vocals and modern R&B grooves, Leon Thomas, whose soulful sound is gaining recognition, and Keri Hilson, who always brings a polished performance filled with hits like “Knock You Down.” With a lineup like this, One Musicfest is bound to be an unforgettable celebration of R&B, bringing together legends and fresh voices to captivate and inspire the crowd. Check out the full lineup on One Musicfest’s website here.

Here are the R&B artists performing at the 2024 One Musicfest:

1. Jill Scott

Jill Scott
Source: Getty

2. Victoria Monét

Victoria Monét
Source: Alfredo Flores

3. Keyshia Cole

Keyshia Cole
Source: Getty

4. Fantasia

Fantasia
Source: Getty

5. Ari Lennox

Ari Lennox
Source: Dreamville Festival

6. Dru Hill

Dru Hill
Source: Getty

7. Leon Thomas

Leon Thomas
Source: Getty

8. Keri Hilson

Keri Hilson
Source: Getty

One Musicfest Is For R&B Lovers: Check Out A Gallery Of This Year’s Sultry Singers was originally published on globalgrind.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Esports Call Of Duty World League

FaZe Clan Loses Five Members On Christmas Day, Social Media Reacts

Hip-Hop Wired
New Era x PlayStation

New Era & PlayStation Link For A Fire, First-of-Its-Kind Collection [Photos]

Hip-Hop Wired
Joe Budden Podcast x Nicki Minaj TPUSA Chat

Joe Budden Hands In His Barbz Card, Moves On From Nicki Minaj Support

Hip-Hop Wired
Detroit Lions v Minnesota Vikings - NFL 2025

Snoop Dogg’s Holiday Halftime Party Had Fans Busting A Move In Their Living Rooms

Hip-Hop Wired

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close