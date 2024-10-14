One Musicfest Is For R&B Lovers: A Gallery Of The Sultry Singers
One Musicfest Is For R&B Lovers: Check Out A Gallery Of This Year’s Sultry Singers
One Musicfest is set to be a haven for R&B lovers, with a star-studded lineup featuring some of the genre’s most beloved artists. Headlining the festival are iconic performers like Jill Scott, Fantasia, and Keyshia Cole, along with rising stars like Victoria Monét and Ari Lennox. Check out a gallery of the R&B artists hitting the 2024 One Musicfest stage inside. Fans will experience a range of soulful sounds from both veterans and emerging talents at the 2024 One Musicfest set at Central Park in Atlanta, Georgia. One of the highlights of the festival is Jill Scott, whose smooth vocals and heartfelt lyricism have made her a staple in the world of R&B. The crooner has graced the festival’s stage in past experiences, leaving fans with an unforgettable night of sultry vocals. Known for hits like “Golden” and “The Way,” Scott’s set promises to deliver powerful performances filled with emotion and grace. Another standout R&B artist hitting the One Musicfest stage is Victoria Monét, fresh off the success of her debut album Jaguar II, whose sultry and contemporary take on R&B has been captivating audiences everywhere. Her performance is sure to be a memorable moment. Fans of 90s and 2000s R&B will also be thrilled to see Dru Hill, who are bringing their iconic harmonies to the stage. Known for timeless classics like “In My Bed” and “Beauty,” Dru Hill’s reunion is highly anticipated. Fantasia will undoubtedly wow the crowd with her powerhouse vocals and unmatched stage presence, delivering hit after hit like “When I See U.” The festival also includes performances by Ari Lennox, known for her smooth vocals and modern R&B grooves, Leon Thomas, whose soulful sound is gaining recognition, and Keri Hilson, who always brings a polished performance filled with hits like “Knock You Down.” With a lineup like this, One Musicfest is bound to be an unforgettable celebration of R&B, bringing together legends and fresh voices to captivate and inspire the crowd. Check out the full lineup on One Musicfest’s website here.This year’s
Here are the R&B artists performing at the 2024 One Musicfest:
1. Jill Scott
2. Victoria Monét
3. Keyshia Cole
4. Fantasia
5. Ari Lennox
6. Dru Hill
7. Leon Thomas
8. Keri Hilson
One Musicfest Is For R&B Lovers: Check Out A Gallery Of This Year’s Sultry Singers was originally published on globalgrind.com
More from 97.9 The Box