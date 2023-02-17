Oh Lord Jesus It’s A Fire: ‘Abbott Elementary’ Kept It Hilarious And Super Real In Last Episode [Fan Reactions]

The episodes just keep getting better. ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” returned for its 15th episode in season 2. One accidental fire in the teacher’s lounge leads to an entire episode of lessons and fun times for the staff at Abbott. Check out our episode recap and fan reactions inside.
Oh Lord Jesus It’s A Fire!
Episode 15 titled “Fire” follows the Philadelphia elementary school through their first, and hopefully only, fire.
The episode description details:
Barbara’s candle accidentally starts a small fire in the teacher’s lounge, and a counselor suggests that she might not be handling the aftermath well; Melissa rekindles her childhood dream of being a firefighter.
One of our favorite moments to witness throughout the second season is Ms. Howard’s growth. She goes from a reserved, somewhat judgmental God-fearing woman to someone who is open to the perspectives of those around her. Particularly in this episode, Barbara is forced to sit with her choices because of her impending emotions. It leads her to take a much needed mental health day.
Aside from the more serious topics like taking time for yourself, it was another episode filled with memorable jokes. We will allow the fans to document the humor, but we are still captivated by this all-star ensemble cast. From Ms. Schemmenti’s obsession with the fire department to Principal Ava darting out the school parking lot, this show has our hearts.
ICYMI: Be sure to catch up on Hulu.
Check out fan reactions from Wednesday’s “Fire” episode below:
1. Let’s Get ItSource:quintabrunson
2. They Consistently Cook Janine Every EpisodeSource:babyygoose
3. Jacob PleaseSource:ziggysberman
4. We Would Like To See ItSource:lbrass3
5. A Reminder To Check In With Ourselves:Source:AbbottElemABC
6. The Growth Is ImpressiveSource:kodabarefield
7. Not OneSource:Nene_689
8. The SupportSource:schemmentis
9. Again, Roasting JanineSource:wrathsemilia
10. Janelle James Stan Account HereSource:JoeyGentile1992
11. Gregory Said “Ize The Principal Now”Source:doublealiases
12. Ok, Just One More TimeSource:haworthes
13. We’ve All Had This Type of MorningSource:succescion
14. Yes Janine. You Too Could Use TherapySource:ziggysberman
15. She Dashed Out of That LotSource:caseyleemoore
16. Impeccable WritingSource:xoraveen
17. Normalize Mental Health Days & More Self CareSource:protagoniste221
-
