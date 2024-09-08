Listen Live
All The Celebs We Love Spotted At Off-White's First NYFW Show

NYFW Gallery: See All The Celebs We Love Spotted At The Off-White Spring-Summer 2025 NYFW Show

Published on September 8, 2024

Off-White New York Fashion Week RTW Spring 2025 - Front Row

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Off-White, the iconic brand founded by the late Virgil Abloh, just held one of the buzz-iest New York Fashion Week (NYFW) debuts in fashion history. Transforming Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 2 into a vibrant basketball court runway, the famed fashion house brought out a star-studded front row from Hollywood, New York, and beyond.
Everybody we love was there.  The VIP guest list included celebrities like June Ambrose, Coco Jones, DDG, Issa Rae, Mary J. Blige, Flavor Flav, Kollin Carter, Lena Waithe, Ayra Starr, and Victoria Monét just to name a few. All brought their Off-White fashion A-game to witness the label’s first presentation at NYFW.
Off-White - Runway - September 2024 New York Fashion Week

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Off-White comes home to New York Fashion Week (NYFW) – in a way.

Off-White’s designer, Ibe Kamara, who took over shortly after Virgil’s passing, opened up about the significance of presenting the brand in New York. Speaking to The New York Times, Ibe shared, the star-studded presentation was intentional. “For me, this is the brand coming home. It’s something that V [Virgil] wanted to do for a long time. He talked about it. We’ve been trying to bring it to the U.S. for the past two years. A year ago, I designed a whole collection that got dropped because we had to postpone the show. I think it’s important to bring the brand closer to the American market, the American point of view, because ultimately it is an American brand.” Ibe also explained to press that a trip to Ghana influenced the new Spring-Summer 2025 collection (Virgil’s birthplace). Drawing parallels between his own upbringing in Sierra Leone and Virgil’s heritage, Ibe explained to Hypebeast, “I have vivid memories of what America, and New York in particular, represented in the collective imagination of Africans: a dreamland of Utopia made real, a place of opportunities.”

Off-White’s NYFW gives stylish, sporty chic with a mix of cultural relevance.

The collection, titled “DUTY FREE,” is Ib’s style expression of what New York, America, and opportunity to everyone can be. The runway featured over 40 looks, with many adorned with the number “00,” giving team and jersey vibes. Making the basketball court their runway, models strutted in some of the swankiest athleisure looks seen to date. The collection’s color palette featured bold reds, soft creams, cool navy blues, and sophisticated greens. For menswear, Off-White showcased sleeveless hoodies, varsity jackets, and screen-printed tops.
The womenswear collection was equally a vibe with sporty dresses, miniskirts, and jackets featuring sequins, feathers, corsets, and playful detailing.
With its bold collection, deep cultural influences, and a host of celebrity supporters, Off-White’s New York Fashion Week debut was nothing short of historic. Keep scrolling to see all the stunning celebrity moments from this unforgettable night.

1. Coco Jones

Coco Jones
Source: Getty

Singer Coco Jones kept her NYFW outfit flirty and fun. Attending the Brooklyn basketball court show, she wore an Off-White mini halter style dress with red and yellow piping.

2. Victoria Monét

Victoria Monét
Source: Getty

Victoria Monét gave the cameras body in a black bodycon dress with sexy cut outs. Her dress’s off-the -shoulder detailing is also chefs kiss. 

3. Mary J. Blige

Mary J. Blige
Source: Getty

Mary J. Blige ate up the girlies front row. She is a vibe in an Off-White varsity jacket, halter top, and her signature knee high boots.

4. Lena Waithe

Lena Waithe
Source: Getty

Lena Waithe was all about the coordinated two-piece set. Posing for the cameras, she wore a gray pattern relaxed fit button-down tunic and pants.

5. Ayra Starr

Ayra Starr
Source: Getty

Ayra Starr brings sophistication to the court. Her wine colored dress is a moment!

6. DDG

DDG
Source: Getty

Rapper DDG was spotted chilling in urban streetwear we love. Get into his relaxed fit baby pink sweatsuit.

7. Kollin Carter

Kollin Carter
Source: Getty

Kollin Carter is a celebrity stylist to the stars and his outfit shows why. Kollin poses in a black and purple butterfly tunic and black jeans.

8. June Ambrose

June Ambrose
Source: Getty

June Ambrose is not playing at Off-White. It’s the monochromatic grey moment for us!

9. Issa Rae

Issa Rae
Source: Getty

Issa Rae rocks her LBD to Off-White. Her high neckline brings a sophistication we love.

NYFW Gallery: See All The Celebs We Love Spotted At The Off-White Spring-Summer 2025 NYFW Show was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

