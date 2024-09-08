NYFW Gallery: See All The Celebs We Love Spotted At The Off-White Spring-Summer 2025 NYFW Show

Off-White , the iconic brand founded by the late Virgil Abloh , just held one of

the

buzz-iest

in fashion history

.

Transforming

Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 2 into a vibrant basketball court runway, the famed fashion house brought out a star-studded front row from Hollywood, New York, and beyond.

Everybody we

love

was there.

The VIP guest list included celebrities like June Ambrose, Coco Jones, DDG, Issa Rae, Mary J. Blige, Flavor Flav, Kollin Carter, Lena Waithe, Ayra Starr, and Victoria Monét

just

to name a few

.

All

brought their Off-White fashion A-game to witness the label’s first presentation at NYFW.

Off-White comes home to New York Fashion Week (NYFW) – in a way.

Off-White’s designer, Ibe Kamara, who took over shortly after Virgil’s passing, opened up about the significance of presenting the brand in New York

. Speaking

to

The New York Times

, Ibe

shared,

the

star-studded presentation was intentional.

“For me, this is the brand coming home

. It’s

something that V [Virgil] wanted to do for a long time

. He

talked about it

. We’ve

been trying to bring it to the U.S. for

the past

two years

.

A

year ago,

I designed a whole collection that got dropped because we had to postpone the show

.

I

think it’s

important to bring the brand closer to the American market, the American point of view, because ultimately it is an American brand

.”

Ibe also explained to

press

that a trip to Ghana influenced the new Spring-Summer 2025 collection (Virgil’s birthplace).

Drawing parallels between his

own

upbringing in Sierra Leone and Virgil’s heritage, Ibe explained to

Hypebeast

, “I have vivid memories of what America, and New York in particular, represented in the collective imagination of Africans: a dreamland of Utopia made real, a place of opportunities.”

Off-White’s NYFW gives stylish, sporty chic with a mix of cultural relevance .

The collection, titled “

DUTY FREE

,” is Ib’s style expression of what New York, America, and opportunity

to

everyone can be

.

The

runway featured over 40 looks, with many adorned with the number “00,” giving team and jersey vibes.

Making the basketball court their runway, models strutted in some of the swankiest athleisure looks seen to date

. The

collection’s color palette featured bold reds, soft creams, cool navy blues, and sophisticated greens

. For

menswear, Off-White showcased sleeveless hoodies, varsity jackets, and screen-printed tops.

The womenswear collection was equally a vibe with sporty dresses, miniskirts, and jackets featuring sequins, feathers, corsets, and playful detailing.

With its bold collection,

deep

cultural influences, and a host of celebrity supporters, Off-White’s New York Fashion Week debut was nothing short of historic

. Keep

scrolling to see all the stunning celebrity moments from this unforgettable night.