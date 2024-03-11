97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Notable NFL Players Who Have Signed With New Teams

With all of the breaking news of notable NFL players finding new destinations is showing that the NFL’s legal tampering period is being well used ahead of the official start of the 2024 NFL season.

To combat the amount of backdoor deals which were taking place before players would officially hit the open market, the NFL instituted the legal tampering period allowing players’ agents to speak with interested teams in 2012.

What is legal tampering in the NFL?

The NFL’s legal tampering window is a two-day period prior to the start of the new league year, in which teams can speak directly with other players’ representatives and broker deals ahead of the official start of free agency.

When does NFL free agency start?

NFL free agency begins on Wednesday, March 13 at 4 p.m. ET. Players can officially sign deals with new teams at this time, the start of the new league year.

With all of the excitement that happens hearing this player signed with this team etc. they cannot full put the pin to the paper till Wednesday March 13th at 4PM (as mentioned above).

Free Agency is just getting started.

Here is a list of ‘Notable NFL Players Who Have Signed With New Teams’ below.

We also included players who have been recently traded as well.

