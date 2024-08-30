Notable Former NFL Player’s Sons That Are Playing College Football In 2024 In the world of football, legacies are often built on more than just personal achievements; they are crafted through generations. The 2024 college football season promises to be particularly intriguing as it features a lineage of talent passed down from some of the most notable former NFL players to their sons. These young athletes have grown up amidst the echoes of roaring stadiums and the weight of storied careers, now stepping into the spotlight to carve out their own paths. Love 97.9 The Box? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. For many of these former NFL greats like Edgerrin James, Brian Urlacher, and Kurt Warner, the gridiron was not just a field of play but a proving ground where they etched their names into sports history. From record-breaking runs to unforgettable game-winning plays, they left a lasting impact that transcends time. As fathers, they have passed down not only their passion for the game but also the drive and determination it takes to succeed at the highest levels. RELATED | Sons Of Former NFL Players Who Were In The 2024 NFL Draft RELATED | Sons of Notable NBA Players To Watch For In 2024 As these young athletes take the field in 2024, they do so with a unique set of pressures and expectations. They are not only competing against their peers but also striving to meet or exceed the legacies of their fathers. This challenge is as much about personal development and individual triumphs as it is about embracing the family heritage. Sign up for the 107.5 The Fan Newsletter to receive the latest news updates! Close Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. The allure of these narratives enhances the college football landscape, offering rich storylines that capture the imagination and fuel spirited discussions. Take a look below at the list of Notable Former NFL Player’s Sons That Are Playing College Football In 2024.

1. Kennedy Urlacher Source: (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images) / (NDFOOTBALL/IG) College: Notre Dame

Position: Safety

Year: Freshman Summary of fathers NFL Career: Brian Urlacher is a former professional American football player who had a distinguished career as a linebacker in the NFL, primarily with the Chicago Bears. Drafted ninth overall in the 2000 NFL Draft, Urlacher quickly became known for his athleticism, versatility, and leadership on the field. Throughout his 13-season career, he earned eight Pro Bowl selections and was named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2005. Urlacher was instrumental in leading the Bears to Super Bowl XLI in 2007. Renowned for his tackling ability and football intelligence, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

2. Antonio Gates Jr. Source: (Tom Hauck via AP) / (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) College: Michigan State

Position: Wide Receiver

Year: Redshirt Sophomore Summary of fathers NFL Career: Antonio Gates is a former professional American football player renowned for his exceptional career as a tight end with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers. Despite not playing college football, Gates transitioned from a successful college basketball career to the NFL, signing with the Chargers in 2003. Over 16 seasons, he became one of the most prolific tight ends in NFL history, earning eight Pro Bowl selections and three First-team All-Pro honors. Gates is celebrated for his remarkable receiving skills, holding the record for most touchdown receptions by a tight end. His impact on the game has made him a likely candidate for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

3. E.J. Smith Source: (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images) / (THEREALEJSMITH/IG) College: Texas A&M

Position: Running Back

Year: Graduate Student Summary of fathers NFL Career: Emmitt Smith is a legendary former professional American football player, best known for his time as a running back with the Dallas Cowboys. Drafted in the first round of the 1990 NFL Draft, Smith quickly established himself as a dominant force in the league. Over his 15-season career, he became the NFL’s all-time leading rusher, amassing 18,355 rushing yards. Smith was a key player in the Cowboys’ dynasty of the 1990s, helping the team secure three Super Bowl titles. He earned eight Pro Bowl selections and was named the NFL MVP in 1993. Smith’s remarkable career led to his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010.

4. Henry Hasselbeck Source: (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images) / (UCLAFOOTBALL/IG) College: UCLA

Position: Quarterback

Year: UCLA Summary of fathers NFL Career: Matt Hasselbeck is a former professional American football quarterback known for his successful career in the NFL, primarily with the Seattle Seahawks. Drafted by the Green Bay Packers in 1998, he later joined the Seahawks in 2001, where he became the starting quarterback. Hasselbeck led the Seahawks to six playoff appearances and a Super Bowl XL appearance in 2006. Known for his leadership and passing accuracy, he earned three Pro Bowl selections during his career. After his tenure with the Seahawks, Hasselbeck played for the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts before retiring. Post-retirement, he transitioned to a career in sports broadcasting.

5. Mason Taylor Source: (Photo by Bob Falcetti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) / (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) College: LSU

Position: Tight End

Year: Junior Summary of fathers NFL Career: Jason Taylor is a former professional American football player celebrated for his outstanding career as a defensive end, primarily with the Miami Dolphins. Drafted in 1997, Taylor quickly became known for his pass-rushing prowess and athleticism. Over 15 NFL seasons, he recorded 139.5 sacks, making him one of the league’s all-time sack leaders. Taylor earned six Pro Bowl selections and was named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2006. His career also included stints with the Washington Redskins and New York Jets. Renowned for his impact on the field, Taylor was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017.

6. Shedeur & Shilo Sanders Source: (Photo by Albert Dickson/Sporting News via Getty Images via Getty Images) / (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) / (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images) College: Colorado

Position: Quarterback (Shedeur) Defensive Back (Shilo)

Year: Senior (Shedeur) Graduate Student (Shilo) Summary of fathers NFL Career: Deion Sanders, also known as “Prime Time,” is a former professional American football and baseball player, celebrated for his exceptional athleticism and versatility. In the NFL, Sanders played as a cornerback, kick returner, and occasionally wide receiver, primarily with the Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Redskins, and Baltimore Ravens. Known for his speed and playmaking ability, he earned eight Pro Bowl selections and won two Super Bowl titles. Sanders was also a Major League Baseball player, showcasing his unique dual-sport talent. His charismatic personality and on-field success led to his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011.

7. Dylan Raiola Source: (Photo by Rich Kane/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) / (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images) College: Nebraska

Position: Quarterback

Year: Freshman Summary of fathers NFL Career: Dominic Raiola is a former professional American football player known for his long-standing career as a center with the Detroit Lions. Drafted in the second round of the 2001 NFL Draft, Raiola became a cornerstone of the Lions’ offensive line, playing 14 seasons with the team. Known for his durability and leadership, he started 203 games, making him one of the most consistent and reliable centers in the league during his tenure. Raiola’s contributions were pivotal in stabilizing the Lions’ offensive front, and he was respected for his toughness and commitment to the game.

8. Eden James Source: (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images) / (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images) College: Howard

Position: Running Back

Year: Junior Summary of fathers NFL Career: Edgerrin James is a former professional American football player renowned for his impressive career as a running back in the NFL. Drafted fourth overall by the Indianapolis Colts in the 1999 NFL Draft, James quickly made an impact, earning the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award. Known for his versatility and powerful running style, he led the league in rushing yards in his first two seasons. Over his career, James amassed over 12,000 rushing yards and 80 touchdowns. He also played for the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks. His outstanding contributions to the game led to his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020.

9. E.J. Warner Source: (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images) / (EJ13WARNER/IG) College: Rice

Position: Quarterback

Year: Junior Summary of fathers NFL Career: Kurt Warner is a former professional American football quarterback celebrated for his remarkable journey from undrafted free agent to NFL superstar. Warner’s career took off with the St. Louis Rams, where he led the “Greatest Show on Turf” offense, winning two NFL MVP awards and a Super Bowl title in 1999, where he was also named Super Bowl MVP. Known for his accuracy and quick release, Warner later played for the New York Giants and Arizona Cardinals, leading the Cardinals to their first Super Bowl appearance in 2008. His inspiring story and on-field success earned him a place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017.

10. Cristian Driver Source: (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images) / (Cristian_Driver/IG) College: Minnesota

Position: Wide Receiver

Year: Junior Summary of fathers NFL Career: Donald Driver is a former professional American football player known for his successful career as a wide receiver with the Green Bay Packers. Drafted in the seventh round of the 1999 NFL Draft, Driver became one of the Packers’ all-time leading receivers, amassing over 10,000 receiving yards and 61 touchdowns. Renowned for his work ethic, reliability, and ability to make tough catches, he was a key player in the Packers’ offense for 14 seasons. Driver’s career highlights include winning Super Bowl XLV in 2011. Off the field, he is admired for his community involvement and charitable work.

11. Willis McGahee IV Source: (Photo by Mark Konezny/Getty Images) / (WILLISMCGAHEEIV/IG) College: Nebraska

Position: Linebacker

Year: Freshman Summary of fathers NFL Career: Willis McGahee is a former professional American football running back known for his resilience and powerful running style. After a standout college career at the University of Miami, McGahee was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the 2003 NFL Draft, despite a serious knee injury in his final college game. He made a strong comeback, becoming a key player for the Bills, and later played for the Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, and Cleveland Browns. Over his NFL career, McGahee rushed for over 8,000 yards and scored 65 touchdowns. His determination and ability to overcome adversity were hallmarks of his successful career.

12. Cristian Harrison Source: (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images) / (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images) College: Tennessee

Position: Defensive Back

Year: Redshirt Sophomore Summary of fathers NFL Career: Rodney Harrison is a former professional American football safety celebrated for his hard-hitting style and leadership on the field. He began his NFL career with the San Diego Chargers, who drafted him in the fifth round of the 1994 NFL Draft. Harrison later joined the New England Patriots, where he became a key defensive player, helping the team secure two Super Bowl titles in 2004 and 2005. Known for his intensity and playmaking ability, Harrison was a two-time Pro Bowl selection and the first player in NFL history to record 30 sacks and 30 interceptions. After retiring, he transitioned to a successful career as a football analyst.