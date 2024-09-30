Notable Black People Who Died By Suicide

1. Lance Blanks, former NBA player Source: Getty While addressing the death of Lance Blanks in a moving column that ESPN published in May 2023, Riley Blanks Reed spoke about how her father died at the age of 56. “On the morning of May 3, 2023, my father, Lance Blanks, took his life,” Blanks Reed wrote before adding later: People will ask, “How did we not see it?” And people will say, “This wasn’t him. Someone like him wouldn’t do this.” People will want more information. But the fact is we will never truly know why. And we don’t need to. All we need to do is remember him, honor him, celebrate him and pour our love into the family that made him happy. All we need to know is that, oftentimes, the people in the most pain are the giants in our lives.

2. Charles Johnson, former NFL player Source: Getty Charles Johnson, who played wide receiver for four NFL teams beginning with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1994, died on July 17, 2022, after intentionally overdosing on drugs, the state medical examiner’s office in North Carolina said this week following a lengthy investigation. USA Today reported: Johnson, 50, was found dead at a hotel room about 6.5 miles from his house in Raleigh on July 17 after being reported missing by his wife the day before. The report said he had no reported medical history and no active prescriptions, but was found to have “acute oxycodone, hydrocodone and mirtazapine toxicity” after his death. “In the previous week, he had been acting strange and had recently purchased a funeral and cremation service,” said the report obtained by USA TODAY Sports. Raleigh police said officers responded to a call for a welfare check at a local Hampton Inn after an occupant had not checked out of the room on July 17. The report released Monday said Johnson was found unresponsive in the room lying on the bed. It said he had paid for a hotel room on July 15, returned home and then left his residence again but without several important items. His wallet, cell phone, keys and vehicle had been left at his residence, according to the report. His death was pronounced at the scene.

3. Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, dancer Source: Getty Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, the longtime DJ and dancer on the “Ellen” talk show, died by suicide on Dec. 13, 2022. He was just 40 years old. tWitch was found dead in a hotel room in Los Angeles from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. A suicide note revealed “an ambiguous reference to his past challenges,” according to TMZ.

4. Cheslie Kryst, beauty queen Source: Getty Cheslie Kryst, a former beauty pageant winner who also worked as a TV show hostess and attorney, died by suicide on Jan. 29, 2022, after she jumped to her death from an apartment building in New York City, She was only 30 years old. Kryst was the 2019 Miss USA winner who also finished in the top 10 in the Miss Universe competition that year.

5. Mayor Kevin Ward of Hyattsville, Maryland The city of Hyattsville in Maryland announced the suicide death of its Mayor Kevin Ward on Jan. 25, 2022. The announcement said the 44-year-old died from “an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

6. Jas Waters, TV writer Source: IMDB Jas “JasFly” Waters, a television writer who penned scripts for hit shows like “This Is Us,” died by suicide on June 9, 2020. She was just 39 years old.

7. Etika, popular YouTuber Source: NYPD Social media personality Etika, whose real name is Desmond Amofah, was found dead on June 25, 2019. It was later determined that the 29-year-old died by suicide after his body was found in the East River in New York City.

8. Capital Steez, rapper Capital Steez, an up and coming New York City rapper who was already widely critically acclaimed, died by suicide on Christmas Eve in 2012 by jumping off a building’s roof. He was just 19 years old.

9. J.J. Johnson, trombonist Source: Getty J.J. Johnson, a pioneering jazz trombonist whose career spanned several decades, died by suicide on Feb. 5, 2001. He was 77 years old.

10. Chris Lighty, record executive Source: Getty Chris Lighty, a record executive who also managed top names in hip-hop music, died by suicide on Aug. 30, 2012, from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was 44 years old.

11. Jovan Belcher, NFL player Source: Getty Jovan Belcher, a star linebacker in the NFL who played for the Kansas City Chiefs died by suicide after he killed his girlfriend on Dec. 1, 2012. Belcher was 25 years old and his girlfriend, Kasandra Perkins, was 22.

12. Stephanie Adams, model Source: Getty Stephanie Adams, a former Playboy centerfold model, died by suicide along with her 7-year-old son after she jumped from a hotel window in New York City on May 18, 2018. Adams was 46 years old.

13. Shakir Stewart, record executive Source: Getty Shakir Stewart, an executive at famed hip-hop record label Def Jam, died by suicide on Nov. 1, 2008, after he shot himself. He was 34 years old.

14. Don Cornelius, host of "Soul Train" Source: Getty Don Cornelius, the founder and host of the “Soul Train” TV dance show, died by suicide on Feb. 1, 2012, from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was 75 years old.