Notable Black Mayors You Should Know In 2025

Black mayors play a crucial role in shaping the political, economic, and social landscapes of cities across the United States. These leaders not only represent the demographic makeup of their communities, but they also bring unique perspectives to the table that are vital in addressing systemic issues, advocating for equity, and driving change. The presence of Black mayors is important for a variety of reasons, from fostering inclusive leadership to ensuring that the needs and concerns of marginalized communities are addressed. Representation Matters Representation is a fundamental pillar of democracy. For Black communities, having a Black mayor in office can significantly influence the sense of political empowerment and visibility. When Black individuals see someone who shares their cultural background, experiences and struggles in a position of power, it sends a powerful message that they, too, have a seat at the table. Representation also helps break down racial stereotypes and challenges the historical lack of Black leadership in high office. A Black mayor can show that leadership and governance are not confined to any one race or ethnicity but are accessible to all people, regardless of their background. Related Stories A List of Turkey Giveaways in the Houston Area

ICE Raids Canal Street In Manhattan, New Yorkers Push Back

10 Fun & Free Family Halloween Events in Houston Historically, many Black communities have faced systemic disparities in areas like education, healthcare, housing, and criminal justice. Black mayors are often more attuned to the lived experiences of their constituents and are in a unique position to champion policies that address these inequities. They are more likely to prioritize issues like affordable housing, police reform, access to quality healthcare, and closing the racial wealth gap. By understanding the specific challenges that Black and other marginalized communities face, Black mayors can create policies that promote greater equity and justice within their cities. Building Trust Between Communities and Government Love 97.9 The Box? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Trust in government is often strained in communities that have been historically disenfranchised, especially among Black populations who have faced police brutality, discriminatory housing policies, and economic exclusion. Black mayors, who share the cultural and social experiences of their communities, can act as bridges to rebuild that trust. They are more likely to prioritize community engagement, transparency, and accountability in governance, ensuring that city leaders are not only seen as representatives of power but as advocates for the well-being of the people they serve. This trust is essential for fostering more collaborative relationships between government agencies and the communities they impact. Advocating for Criminal Justice Reform The issue of criminal justice reform is particularly important in Black communities, where systemic racism in policing, sentencing, and incarceration has led to devastating outcomes . Black mayors are more likely to push for policies that address these issues head-on, advocating for police accountability, prison reform, and alternatives to mass incarceration. Many Black mayors have made significant strides in implementing community policing models, expanding the use of body cameras, advocating for bail reform, and supporting programs aimed at reducing recidivism. Here are a few Black mayors who are making history in their respective states following the Nov. 5 election.

1. Alyia Gaskins Source: Getty On Nov. 5, Alyia Gaskins made history in Alexandria, Virginia, after she was elected the city’s first Black female Mayor. According to her website, Gaskins has built a distinguished career focused on tackling critical social issues. She has worked on hunger policy at D.C. Hunger Solutions, advanced health policy at the National League of Cities, and managed an affordable housing investment program at the Center for Community Investment. In her current role as a Senior Program Officer at a national philanthropic organization, Gaskins is dedicated to addressing homelessness. After relocating to Alexandria, Gaskins continued to leverage her expertise to support her community. She became actively involved in a range of local initiatives, joining organizations such as the Transportation Commission, Hunger Free Alexandria, Agenda Alexandria, Women of Color in Community Development, and the Junior League of Northern Virginia, among others. Gaskins, who was first elected to city council in 2021, will now take over as mayor, succeeding two-term mayor Justin Wilson. In June’s primary, she defeated two other candidates to secure the Democratic nomination, solidifying her position as the city’s next leader. “I wish I could tell you there was one word to describe the feeling, but it’s a mix of joy. It’s a mix of hope, excitement,” the politician told NBC Washington after her historic win in Alexandria on Tuesday. “I am committed to helping us be a safer and more affordable and more accessible city, and one that truly works for all of us,” she added.





2. Monroe Nichols Monroe Nichols made history on Tuesday by becoming the first Black mayor elected in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a monumental achievement for a city with a painful legacy tied to the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. That year, a white mob destroyed the prosperous Greenwood District, killing hundreds of African Americans and leaving many more without their homes or businesses. Nichols’ victory, in which he won 56% of the vote against Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith, was a source of immense pride and hope for residents. Despite raising nearly $1 million less than his opponent, Nichols, a Democrat, managed to secure a decisive win, according to campaign finance records reported by The Oklahoman. Nichols, who is well-equipped for the role, has built a strong political career in Oklahoma. In 2016, he made history as the first African American elected to represent House District 72 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, his website notes. Now a four-term legislator, Nichols serves as the chair of the Oklahoma Legislative Black Caucus and is a prominent voice on key issues including education, healthcare, criminal justice reform, and economic development. His leadership in the state capitol positions him as a proven advocate for change and a new chapter in Tulsa’s history. “Tonight on the grounds of greatness, we proclaim that Tulsa is a city on the move,” Nichols said in his election night speech, according to The Oklahoman.

3. Timothy “ Tim” Riley Source: Tim Riley Campaign Timothy “Tim” Riley and Kemlyn Bailey Lomas are facing off in a historic runoff election on Dec. 7 to become Gonzales, Lousiana’s first Black mayor. Both Democrats, the candidates are ramping up their campaigns, each aiming to inspire voter turnout while making history in the process, according to WBRZ. Riley received 44% of the vote in the initial round, while Lomas secured 23%. Both candidates bring impressive resumes to the table, making the competition particularly challenging as they head into the runoff. Riley, a native of Darrow, Louisiana, is currently serving as a council member for Gonzales’ Division A. His diverse career includes roles as a retired longshoreman, a business agent for the International Louisiana Association (ILA), and a licensed insurance sales agent for Primerica Financial Services. Riley is also deeply involved in mentoring through the Ascension Parish Schools’ Young Men of Character (YMOC) program and managing MJR Group Team Target, LLC. He has also managed the RHI Home Incarceration Court Supervision program. With their rich and varied backgrounds, both candidates are poised to make a lasting impact on the future of Gonzales as they vie for the role of the city’s first Black mayor, but they will have to find the right approach to connect with voters. Both Riley and Lomas have acknowledged that their biggest challenge will be mobilizing voters once again after the general election and appealing to those who remain undecided. “The voters that didn’t get out, we’re going to get them out. Voters that would normally stay home they’re going to go and vote for us because the voters are inspired,” Riley told WBRZ during an interview.