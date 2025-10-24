Listen Live
News

No Chill: Gilbert Arenas Goes Troll Mode Over NBA Gambling Arrests

Published on October 24, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Duke v Arizona

Gilbert Arenas defintiely earned one of his nicknames after going full troll after the arrests of Chauncey Billups and Terry Rozier in connection with an NBA gambling investigation. After Gilbert Arenas himself had a similar brush with the law, the former NBA player and current broadcaster had a little fun with the news by framing himself as an informant.

Taking to social media, Gilbert Arenas, 43, shared a photo of himself carrying a so-called “informant lunch” wearing a University of Washington Huskies basketball jersey, which some might remember from the film The 6th Man starring Marlon Wayans and Kadeem Hardison.

Related Stories

On a Thursday airing of Gil’s Arena, the former Washington Wizards All-Star leaned into the snitch allegations but also raised a fair point that, despite the NBA revealing that the gambling operation that landed Billups and Rozier in hot water was reportedly connected to the Mafia, only Black people are making the headlines.

As we reported earlier this year, Arenas was implicated in a gambling ring operating out of his Encino, Calif. home with involvement from members of an Israeli crime mob. Arenas posted a $50,000 bond in July. Just as he’s doing now, Arenas played up the arrest and his going free with a hilarious video of him being sprung from the joint.

The claims that Billups and Rozier are facing are still developing in the news. Adding to this, former Cleveland Cavaliers player and coach Damon Jones was also arrested in a separate but related case that also has ties to the Mafia.

On social media, the jokes have been flying after the NBA’s gambling arrest spree. We’ve got reactions below.

Photo: Getty

No Chill: Gilbert Arenas Goes Troll Mode Over NBA Gambling Arrests  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Doo-Wop All R&B Soul Music Presents Breezy Bowl XX Official Tour After Party Hosted By Chris Brown

Chris Brown Calls Cap On Leaving Housekeeper After Dog Attack

Hip-Hop Wired
Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026 - Day Three

Rapper Ghetts Arrested & Held After Fatal Hit-And-Run Incident

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 ForbesBLK Summit

Stephen A. Smith Apologizes For Rep. Jasmine Crockett Critiques

Hip-Hop Wired
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023

Shaquille O'Neal's Custom 2025 Range Rover Stolen In "Highly Coordinated Criminal Scheme"

Hip-Hop Wired
More From TheBoxHouston
Trending
Breakup Image
17 Items
Entertainment

End of The Road: Famous Couples That Broke Up in 2025

Gabrielle's Angel Foundation Hosts Angel Ball 2015 - Inside
Entertainment

H-Town, Get Ready! Patti LaBelle Coming to Houston-Area Kroger

Turkey Leg Hut
News

Turkey Leg Hut Founder Nakia Holmes Arrested in Kidnapping Case

Megan Thee Stallion
News

Hey H-Town: Megan Thee Stallion’s Halloween Party Is Coming Soon

Houston Bissonnet
Crime

Two Women Killed after Fighting in Houston Street

Verzuz Mix
Music

Cash Money and No Limit: DJ Watts Drops the Verzuz Mix!

Portrait de D'Angelo en 2000
23 Items
Entertainment

Love, Always: R&B and Gospel Stars We Lost in 2025

Jack In The Box
H-Town

Jack in the Box Shuts Down Multiple Houston Locations

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close