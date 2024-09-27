Listen Live
Niecy Nash Nails Monochromatic Style On Her 'Grotesquerie' Tour

Niecy Nash Nails Monochromatic Dressing During Her Latest 'Grotesquerie' New York City Press Tour

Published on September 27, 2024

niecy nash FX's "Grotesquerie" New York Premiere

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Black Hollywood’s ultimate sexy, curvy girl, Niecy Nash, shows us why monochromatic dressing is the ultimate style cheat code while promoting her new series, Grotesquerie. While on tour, Nash showcased a range of head-turning monochromatic ensembles that were sophisticated and chic. From classic suits and funky jumpsuits to body-hugging dresses and luxurious furs, Nash created look after look that screamed fashion.
Styled by Ashley Sean Thomas, Nash’s outfits became a masterclass in monochromatic dressing. The secret to her looks? The simplicity of the designs and the choice of fabrics. Both characteristics allowed bold, rich colors to shine.  Without busy prints or patterns, all eyes stayed firmly on Nash – exactly where she wanted the attention to be. RELATED: Niecy Nash’s DMs Are Filled With People Seeking Advice Because She Plays A Therapist In ‘Never Have I Ever’

Niecy Nash gives purple royalty at the premiere of ‘Grotesquerie.’

One standout moment from her media tour was at the red carpet premiere of Grostequiere. There, Nash delivered an iconic look we loved. Draped in a rich, purple monochromatic Attic Koncept jumpsuit, she exuded royalty. The satin-like fabric had a luxurious sheen, capturing the light perfectly and highlighting her stunning curves. The jumpsuit’s deep V-neckline was accompanied by a dramatic hood element, bringing a grown and sexy vibe. And the set’s fitted waist and wide-leg pants accentuated her hourglass figure.
"Grotesquerie" Premiere - Arrivals

Source: John Nacion / Getty

RELATED: Niecy Nash Shines In An All White Ruffled Dress

But, one thing about Niecy Nash? She’s never going to stop with just one slay.

Throughout the week, she gave us even more monochromatic magic. From a tailored tan suit that epitomized boss energy to a bold, fiery orange dress that oozed “it girl,” Nash proved that this trend is versatile, timeless, and a go-to for all the fashion girlies. Whether you love bold hues or prefer muted tones, there’s no doubt that a monochromatic fit will always make a statement. Keep scrolling for more of Niecy’s flawless monochromatic moda moments.

1. Orange CRUSH

Orange is the perfect color for the melanin girls! The hue can be bright, warm, or golden, making it a wonderful compliment to our skin. Here Niecy slays her press tour in a body-hugging orange crush midi-length dress and a matching Helen Yarmak peach fur.

2. Purple Royalty

We loved Niecy’s red carpet look, we had to mention it again. It’s the hood for us – giving instant style and mystery.

3. All about the business – and the SLAY

Niecy Nash looks like a billion bucks in this suited look – and we aren’t mad at it. The suit’s expert tailoring is everything! No wonder her suit is: GUCCI.

4. Soft Pink, High Glam

Gabriela Hearst made this suit just for Niecy Nash, because Sis looks fabulous. Strutting down the street, this light pink suit and fur are everything.

5. Demure In GREEN

Niecy Nash is sophisticated and chic in this olive green dress. The dress features an asymmetrical hemline, high neck, and sleeveless design. Niecy elevates the look with a soft updo. Very demure, Niecy. Very mindful.

