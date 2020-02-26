CLOSE
nicki minaj , trinidad carnival
HomeEntertainment News

“Trini To Di Bone”: Nicki Minaj Goes Back Home & Stuns In Trinidad Carnival Costume

Posted 19 hours ago

Nicki Minaj The Meadows Festival

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz


Nicki Minaj, who just recently shut down the internet showing off her “improved” twerking skills earlier in the month, now has Twitter acting lusty all over again thanks to her Trinidad carnival fit.

You’d have to be a hater to honestly deny that Nick didn’t kill her carnival fit. Minaj, a Trinidad & Tobago native, looked absolutely beautiful, rocking a teal and purple costume complimented with feathers and jewel-covered corset. Before she hit the di road and partied with the rest of the Trini massive, Minaj gave her 111 million followers a glimpse of her costume that was designed by the popular mas band, Tribe, with the caption”Trini to di 🦴.”

View this post on Instagram

Trini to di 🦴

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on

She would later hop on the Tribe truck flanked by her “husband” Kenneth Petty and showed loved to the carnival-goers while performing alongside Soca legend Machel Montano and  Soca star Kes.

View this post on Instagram

Proud Trini 🇹🇹

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on

Twitter, of course,  is absolutely loving Minaj’s carnival flex and showering her with nothing but praise, especially the Barbs. To see more photos of Nicki in her costume flaunting her Trini curves, plus reactions hit the gallery below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

“Trini To Di Bone”: Nicki Minaj Goes Back Home & Stuns In Trinidad Carnival Costume  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Latest
Candyman x Jordan Peele
A Horror Classic Comes Back To Life In…
 1 hour ago
02.27.20
10 items
“Trini To Di Bone”: Nicki Minaj Goes Back…
 19 hours ago
02.27.20
We TV Hosts An Exclusive Screening Of "Power, Influence, & Hip Hop: The Remarkable Rise Of So So Def"
Jermaine Dupri Breaks Down Usher’s “Confessions Part 3”…
 19 hours ago
02.26.20
Eminem Launches Social Media #GodzillaChallenge
 22 hours ago
02.26.20
Jordan Peele Offers Fans First Look At New…
 22 hours ago
02.26.20
10 items
Black Don’t Crack! 10 Times Nia Long Gave…
 1 day ago
02.26.20
10 items
10 Times Erykah Badu Showed Us Her Unicorn…
 1 day ago
02.26.20
Future Claims Alleged Baby Mama Called Child A…
 1 day ago
02.26.20
Family Feud: Dame Dash Calls His Own Kids…
 2 days ago
02.25.20
Michael Jordan Honors Kobe Bryant With Moving Tribute…
 2 days ago
02.25.20
Jussie Smollett Pleads Not Guilty To Restored Charges…
 2 days ago
02.25.20
Mitchell & Ness Partner x Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report x Mitchell & Ness Team Up…
 2 days ago
02.25.20
Bill Cosby’s IG Page Shows Support For Convicted…
 2 days ago
02.25.20
Here’s Visual Proof That We Need A Jojo…
 2 days ago
02.25.20
Deontay Wilder Blames Heavy Ass Black History Month…
 2 days ago
02.25.20
20 items
Like Fine Wine: Female Celebrities Over 50-Years-Old
 2 days ago
02.25.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close