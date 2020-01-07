CLOSE
Nicki Minaj’s New Madame Tussauds Wax Figure Is Well…Truly Unfortunate

Posted 9 hours ago

Wax figure experts Madame Tussauds can truly be hit or miss. On one hand, they can make Beyoncé look like a complete white woman or create her into the spitting image of her BeyChella “Homecoming” performance.

But their most recent crack at Nicki Minaj shows that when it comes to Black women, they back on their ish. Here’s what the folks at the Berlin, Germany museum came up with:

Evelyn Burdecki Unveils Wax Figure Of Nicki Minaj At Madame Tussauds Berlin

Source: Tristar Media / Getty


Just disrespectful. Yes, perhaps the bone structure and sort of face favor the retired rapper and wife, but hands down, she still looks like an entire white woman, which is completely unacceptable. Nicki is Black. Where is her melanin???

Marc Jacobs SS18 Collection - Arrivals

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty


 

Of course, when nonsense like this hits the Internet, folks will always react, and while this Twitter user @Shimakins predicted a backlash, thankfully for us she didn’t have to wait too long.

This Black Twitter dragging was quick but definitely not painless. Take a look:

 

Nicki Minaj’s New Madame Tussauds Wax Figure Is Well…Truly Unfortunate  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

