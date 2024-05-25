Listen Live
Nicki Minaj Arrested In Amsterdam While On Instagram Live

Published on May 25, 2024

Nicki Minaj Arrested In Amsterdam While On Instagram Live

Nicki Minaj has been arrested for carrying drugs in Amsterdam while traveling on her Pink Friday 2 tour. The 41-year-old rap veteran was filming on Instagram Live during the incident.

Keep reading to see some of Nicki’s tweets and reactions from fans on social media.

Before the arrest, Minaj was live tweeting on X (formerly Twitter) about the incident. In one post she wrote, “This is how they plant things in your luggage”.

From AllHipHop:

According to a video posted to social media, the diamond-selling rapper was arrested in The Netherlands on suspicion of drug possession or, as she claimed “pre-rolls.” The clip, filmed by Minaj, shows her being confronted by police and demanding a lawyer.

Nicki later replied to one of the authorities, “So I’m under arrest? Under arrest for what? I need a lawyer ’cause I don’t know where I’m going.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Nicki Minaj Arrested In Amsterdam While On Instagram Live  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

