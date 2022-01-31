HomeEntertainment News

Nick Cannon Set To Welcome 8th Child, Twitter Has Questions

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE

Celebrity Sightings In Philadelphia - November 02, 2021

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty


Nick Cannon has made it clear that he’s going to continue to add to his growing brood after a baby shower and gender reveal party over the weekend was held. On Sunday (Jan. 30), the prolific papa was smiling ear to ear at the party and appears to be having a baby boy.

TMZ reports that Cannon, 41, and Johnny Manziel’s ex-wife Bre Tiesi, 30, were in Malibu yesterday with family and friends for the baby shower. Decked out in an all-white dress, Tiesi was glowing and Cannon proudly stood next to her while also cradling her baby bump.

TMZ has more:

It seems pretty obvious Nick and Bre are together. He’s cradling her baby bump, they’re hugging, holding hands … clearly the center of attention.

As for the reveal … guests unloaded party poppers filled with blue confetti, so, it’s a boy!!!

A look on Cannon and Tiesi’s social media pages didn’t turn up any images of the event, which was obviously a private affair. Still, the moment looked to be beautiful as hoped, and the pair looked delighted by the fanfare surrounding them.

However, on Twitter, folks have questions about Nick Cannon and his baby-making ways. We’ve got those reactions below.

Photo: Getty

Nick Cannon Set To Welcome 8th Child, Twitter Has Questions  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

Why it gotta be a cult though?

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

More From TheBoxHouston
Latest

Alicia Keys Reacts To Old Interview Of Janet…

 17 hours ago
02.01.99

Chicago Man Released After Serving Two Decades In…

 18 hours ago
02.01.00

Anthony Hamilton & Musiq Soulchild To Kick Off…

 21 hours ago
02.01.01

Petition Calling For Travis Scott To Be Reinstated…

 23 hours ago
02.01.60

Oh Baby! Da Brat & Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart…

 1 day ago
02.01.04
12 items

Nick Cannon Set To Welcome 8th Child, Twitter…

 1 day ago
02.01.64
"Gossip Girl" New York Premiere

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst Dies At 30,…

 2 days ago
02.01.79
8 items

The Audacity: Jermaine Dupri Admitted To Cheating On…

 2 days ago
02.01.73

Lala Anthony Launches Her Own Hair Care Product:…

 3 days ago
02.01.90
8 items

Too Far: Fat Joe Get Clowned For Yeezy…

 3 days ago
02.01.94
Photos
Close