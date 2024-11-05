NFL Trades That Happened At The 2024 Trade Deadline

1. Khalil Davis | Traded From The Texans To The 49ers Source: Getty The Texans traded DT Khalil Davis to the 49ers in exchange for a 2026 7th-round pick.

2. Za'Darius Smith | Traded From The Browns To The Lions Source: Getty The Lions are have traded for DE Za’Darius Smith in a trade with the Cleveland Browns for a 2025 5th and a 2026 6th. The Lions will take on the remaining $605,000 in Za’Darius Smith’s contract. The Browns already have paid $11.3 million of Smith’s 2024 compensation.

3. Marshon Lattimore | Traded From Saints To The Commanders Source: Getty The Saints are sending four-time Pro-Bowl CB Marshon Lattimore to the Washington Commanders. Saints had multiple teams interested in the 28-year-old CB who still is recovering from a hamstring injury.

4. Mike Williams | Traded From Jets To The Steelers Source: Getty Pittsburgh is trading a 2025 fifth-round pick to the Jets for WR Mike Williams. The Steelers will take on the remainder of Mike Williams’ contract for this season. He will become a free agent at season’s end.

5. Jonathan Mingo | Traded From Panthers To The Cowboys Source: Getty The Cowboys a 4th-round pick to get WR Jonathan Mingo and a seventh-round pick.

6. Preston Smith | Traded From Green Bay To The Steelers Source: Getty The Steelers are sending a 7th-round pick to the Packers in exchange for edge rusher Preston Smith.

7. Khalil Herbert | Traded From The Bears To The Bengals Source: Getty The Bears traded Khalil Herbert to the Bengals in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round draft pick.