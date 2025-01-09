NFL Announces Possible Relocation for Playoff Los Angeles Rams Game Against Vikings Amid Cali Wildfires
engulfed in wildfires, and the effects have even hit the sports world. Just days before the playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings, the NFL has called an audible and is ready to change the schedule if the Monday at 8 p.m. timeslot is no longer suitable. While playoff NFL games are at the top of fans’ minds, the league is more concerned with safety. “We continue to prepare to play the Vikings-Rams game as scheduled Monday night at SoFi Stadium. As with all games, there are contingency plans in the event a change in location is needed. In this instance, the game would be played on Monday night at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ, if necessary,” the league said in a statement. “We will continue to closely monitor developments in the area and will remain in contact with public officials, both clubs and the NFLPA.” “The NFL’s first priority is the safety of the Los Angeles community. We are grateful for the tireless efforts of the first responders. Our hearts are with Los Angeles and everyone affected by the fires,” the Rams said. LA’s wildfires erupted earlier this week, and thousands of Californians have been urged to evacuate their homes due to the fire spreading between Santa Monica and Malibu. One of the most affected neighborhoods has been Pacific Palisades, where many celebrities live. They’ve spoken out about the horrible conditions they’ve been facing. It’s been dubbed the Eaton Fire after initially starting in the San Gabriel Mountains. It became nearly unstoppable as it engulfed more than 10,000 acres and led to at least five deaths. See how social media is reacting to the fiery situation below.California is currently
NFL Announces Possible Relocation for Playoff Los Angeles Rams Game Against Vikings Amid Cali Wildfires was originally published on cassiuslife.com
