NewsOne Presents “Real Talk Drives Real Change” at NC Central, Powered By Chevrolet

Published on November 15, 2023

"Real Talk Drives Real Change" Tour @ NCCU

Source: Paige Boyd / R1 Digital


NewsOne and Chevrolet wrapped up their 4-date Real Talk Drives Real Change tour on the campus of North Carolina Central University on Tuesday, and K975 was on the scene!

The tour explored key issues that affect Black communities across the country. Following stops in Baltimore, Dallas and Petersburg, VA, the Durham stop focused on Black Health. Students at NCCU were treated to a fun-filled afternoon with healthy eats, music, activities and freebies.

The panel discussion, hosted by SiriusXM personality Mike Muse, featured an enlightening conversation on how the Black community can achieve a healthier lifestyle. Featured panelists included Max Clermont, Senior Project Lead with Partners In Health’s US Public Health Accompaniment Unit; Ali Manning, a food scientist and founder of Umami Food Consulting; and Dr. Khaalisha Ajala, global health physician and founder of A Tribe Called Health/ Heartbeats & Hip-Hop, Inc.

The event concluded with the presentation of college scholarships and a live performance from platinum-selling rapper Bia, who definitely had the campus jumping!

