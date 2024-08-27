‘New York Times’ Article On Trump And “Character” Gets Ripped On Social Media

'New York Times' Article On Trump Gets Ripped On Social Media
New York Times drew a considerable amount of scorn for an opinion article praising Donald Trump’s character, particularly among those on social media. With the presidential election just a short time away, a section of the public has grown wary of some traditional media outlets seeming to praise Donald Trump. The New York Times added to that distrust with the recent publication of an op-ed from National Review editor-in-chief Rich Lowry. The article garnered some serious scorn and backlash due to its title – “Trump Can Win On Character” – as well as Lowry’s contentious history as a conservative. Lowry argues in the article that the Republican presidential nominee can win the election by attacking the character of Vice President Kamala Harris. “His nicknaming may be a schoolyard tactic, yet it has often been an effective tool,” he writes. Lowry also alleges that Harris can be beaten in this fashion, citing her performance as a Democratic presidential primary candidate in 2020. “Everything has to be connected to the deeper case that Ms. Harris is weak and a phony and doesn’t truly care about the country or the middle class,” he writes. “The scattershot Trump attacks on Harris need to be refocused on these character attributes.” The article also cites how this particular strategy was effective on John Kerry’s run for president against George W. Bush, and that Trump’s predilection for repeating false claims might be an attribute. The response to the op-ed was swift, making fun of the writer and Lowry for believing that Trump has displayed any proper character. Political contributor Bob Cesca shared his disdain in a post on X, formerly Twitter: “This was written by Rich Lowry who wrote that when Sarah Palin winked during her 2008 RNC speech, “little starbursts” flew out of the screen and ricocheted through every American living room.” One account, New York Times Pitchbot, which has gained popularity mocking the masthead’s fawning over Trump and other Republicans, simply wrote: “I think we may be nearing the end of civilization.” Check out more responses to the New York Times article below.The
