New York Liberty Win Franchise's First-Ever WNBA Championship
New York Liberty Win Franchise’s First-Ever WNBA Championship
WNBA‘s New York Liberty were crowned champions Sunday night, securing the franchise’s first-ever title. The Brooklyn-based team entered the series heavily favorited against the Minnesota Lynx, but they didn’t make it easy, thanks to several overtime games and plenty of lead switching. Minnesota jumped out to a nine-point lead by the end of the first quarter, but the Liberty fought back by the third quarter, outscoring the Lynx 20-10. That was until the fourth quarter came around, and it turned into a back-and-forth affair as things headed into overtime. In the series’ previous games, the Liberty’s stars, Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart, stepped up, but the two were largely absent during this contest. Stewie scored only 13 points on 4 of 15 shooting, and Ionescu scored just 5 points. However, thankfully, the Liberty has a deep bench. Jonquel Jones—who was also named Finals MVP—dropped a team-high 17 points, while teammates Leonie Fiebich and Nyara Sabally scored 13 points each. Napheesa Collier’s 22 points led the Lynx, though the team came up short. “Really, really proud of JJ,” Liberty coach Sandy Brondello said. “I love coaching her. I just love her personality, how she brings it every single day. She was big for us. It wasn’t a pretty game today. But we were trying to establish her early. At both ends, she worked her butt off.” The victory wasn’t without controversy, either. With five seconds left in regulation, Lynx center Alanna Smith was called for fouling Stewart, which sent her to the line. She made both free throws, leading the game to overtime, which the Liberty eventually won 67-62. Even LeBron James came out against the controversial call, tweeting, “I’m sorry, but that wasn’t a foul! Let the damn players dictate the outcome of a close battled tested game.” After the game, Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve spoke about the frustrating call that ultimately decided the winner, saying, “I know all the headlines will be Reeve cries foul. Bring it on, because this sh-t was stolen from us.” See how social media is reacting to the historic win below.After a more than 50-year drought, New York is back on top of the basketball world. The
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
New York Liberty Win Franchise’s First-Ever WNBA Championship was originally published on cassiuslife.com
More from 97.9 The Box