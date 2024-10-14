New York Knicks Superfan Spike Lee Inducted Into Basketball Hall of Fame Superfan Gallery, Declares “This Is Our Year”

Spike Lee Admits He Didn’t Know The Superfan Gallery Existed

, joined LA Clippers fan actor/comedian Billy Crystal, Philadelphia 76ers fan billionaire Alan Horwitz, and actor and Los Angeles Lakers fan Jack Nicholson (who didn’t attend) are the latest additions to the James F. Goldstein SuperFan Gallery at the Hall of Fame.The occasion went down on Sunday, October 13, and now, when fans visit the exhibit, they will see a Knicks jersey with “Lee” and the “no.40” along with a Knicks player contract signed by Lee in 1990 enclosed in a glass case. Andscape reports the SuperFan Gallery “honors fans for their passion and love of basketball and acknowledges their unique and well-known fandom.”The website reports before landing the honor, Lee didn’t even know of its existence. “I didn’t even know that thing existed,” Lee told Andscape. “So, it was a big surprise. Things are lining up this year … I got two [special] Oscars, too, so this is good.” Lee, famous for proudly repping his beloved Knicks wherever he goes, rocked a Knicks bucket hat and an orange vest over a Knicks sweatshirt.In a post on Instagram, Lee spoke on the honor, writing in the caption:

This Past Weekend I Had The Honor To Be Inducted Into The NAISMITH BASKETBALL HALL OF FAME As A SUPERFAN. Also In This SUPERFAN CLASS IS ALAN HORWITZ, THE PHILADELPHIA 76ers SIXTH MAN. MY BUDDY BILLY CRYSTAL, REPPIN’ FOR MANY YEARS THE LA CLIPPERS. And Last But No Way Least Is My Brother JACK NICHOLSON OF THE LA LAKERS (Who Was Unable To Attend). When I Wuz A Kid Growin’ Up In Brooklyn I Watched Jack On TV Sitting Courtside For All Those LA LAKERS Championship Teams. I Wished And Hoped One Day I Would Be Sitting Courtside (AT DA GARDEN) Like Jack.

This Is The Knicks Year