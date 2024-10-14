Spike Lee Inducted Into SuperFan Gallery at the Hall of Fame
Spike Lee Admits He Didn’t Know The Superfan Gallery ExistedThe website reports before landing the honor, Lee didn’t even know of its existence. “I didn’t even know that thing existed,” Lee told Andscape. “So, it was a big surprise. Things are lining up this year … I got two [special] Oscars, too, so this is good.” Lee, famous for proudly repping his beloved Knicks wherever he goes, rocked a Knicks bucket hat and an orange vest over a Knicks sweatshirt. In a post on Instagram, Lee spoke on the honor, writing in the caption:
This Past Weekend I Had The Honor To Be Inducted Into The NAISMITH BASKETBALL HALL OF FAME As A SUPERFAN. Also In This SUPERFAN CLASS IS ALAN HORWITZ, THE PHILADELPHIA 76ers SIXTH MAN. MY BUDDY BILLY CRYSTAL, REPPIN’ FOR MANY YEARS THE LA CLIPPERS. And Last But No Way Least Is My Brother JACK NICHOLSON OF THE LA LAKERS (Who Was Unable To Attend). When I Wuz A Kid Growin’ Up In Brooklyn I Watched Jack On TV Sitting Courtside For All Those LA LAKERS Championship Teams. I Wished And Hoped One Day I Would Be Sitting Courtside (AT DA GARDEN) Like Jack.
This Is The Knicks YearOf course, Spike Lee went into the weekend riding an emotional high after his Knicks landed Karl-Anthony Towns, sending fan favorites Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle to the Minnesota Timberwolves. He declared this is the year the Knicks win a chip. Sitting next to the GOAT, his good friend, and professional Knick slayer, Michael Jordan, Lee asked NBA Inside Stuff host Ahmad Rashad during a panel if this is indeed the year of the Knicks. Rashad told Lee that he believed this was the Knick’s time. Lee is not the only Knicks fan who believes orange and blue skies will be taking over; plenty of other Knicks fans feel the same way. Hit the gallery for those reactions.
New York Knicks Superfan Spike Lee Inducted Into Basketball Hall of Fame Superfan Gallery, Declares “This Is Our Year” was originally published on cassiuslife.com