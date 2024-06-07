Get ready for an exciting New Music Friday with fresh releases that are set to make waves! Ski Mask the Slump God drops “11th Dimension,” promising his signature rapid-fire flow and inventive beats. Tems delivers “Born in the Wild,” blending her soulful voice with powerful, evocative lyrics. KAYTRANADA’s “Timeless” brings his distinct blend of electronic and hip-hop, guaranteed to get you moving. JP’s “Coming Out Party” introduces a vibrant, fresh sound perfect for the summer. Dive into these new tracks and elevate your playlist this weekend! #NewMusicFriday Credit to @ #rapalert on Instagram.
New Music Friday 6/7/24 was originally published on hot1009.com
1. #Ski Mask the Slump God – 11th Dimension
2. #Tems – Born in the Wild
3. #KAYTRANADA – Timeless
4. #JP – Coming Out Party
-
Bun B Recalls Fateful Home Invasion and Gunfight During Emotional Courtroom Video [WATCH]
-
Beyonce & Jay-Z Sex Tape On Yacht Leaked {NSFW}
-
Feelin' Lucky? Enter to Play 'Lucky Number Seven' and Win BIG!!
-
Classics: 7 Scenes From The Movie 'Life' We Still Quote Everyday
-
Minority Prospects HBCU All-Star Weekend Slides into Houston May 31 - June 1!
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!
-
[MUSIC SURVEY] Enter To Win $250 Cash!
-
Sean Paul ft. Kelly Rowland "How Deep Is Your Love" [AUDIO]