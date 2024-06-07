Listen Live
Entertainment

New Music Friday 6/7/24

Published on June 7, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Box Featured Video
CLOSE

BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend 2024

Get ready for an exciting New Music Friday with fresh releases that are set to make waves! Ski Mask the Slump God drops “11th Dimension,” promising his signature rapid-fire flow and inventive beats. Tems delivers “Born in the Wild,” blending her soulful voice with powerful, evocative lyrics. KAYTRANADA’s “Timeless” brings his distinct blend of electronic and hip-hop, guaranteed to get you moving. JP’s “Coming Out Party” introduces a vibrant, fresh sound perfect for the summer. Dive into these new tracks and elevate your playlist this weekend! #NewMusicFriday Credit to @ #rapalert on Instagram.

New Music Friday 6/7/24  was originally published on hot1009.com

1. #Ski Mask the Slump God – 11th Dimension

2. #Tems – Born in the Wild

3. #KAYTRANADA – Timeless

4. #JP – Coming Out Party

More From TheBoxHouston
Trending
Bun B
News

Bun B Recalls Fateful Home Invasion and Gunfight During Emotional Courtroom Video [WATCH]

Madd Hatta Morning Show

Beyonce & Jay-Z Sex Tape On Yacht Leaked {NSFW}

99_murphy_lawrence 8 items
Entertainment News

Classics: 7 Scenes From The Movie ‘Life’ We Still Quote Everyday

Lucky Number 7
Contests

Feelin’ Lucky? Enter to Play ‘Lucky Number Seven’ and Win BIG!!

KBXX Stacked Logo
Music

Sean Paul ft. Kelly Rowland “How Deep Is Your Love” [AUDIO]

Entertainment

The-Dream Accused of Rape & Sexual Battery In New Lawsuit

Hair

Rihanna Announces Fenty Hair

Music and Entertainment Conference in Philadelphia - March 16, 2008
Entertainment News

Mike Jones Says He Has The ‘281-330-8004’ Number Again

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close