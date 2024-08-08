Listen Live
Here's What We Know About The New 'A Different World' Sequel

New ‘A Different World’ Sequel To Tell The Story Of Whitley Gilbert & Dwayne Wayne’s Daughter At Hillman

Published on August 8, 2024

A Different World HBCU College Tour 2024 Kick-Off Party

Source: Nykieria Chaney / Getty

Are you ready for “a different” Different World? According to various news reports, Netflix hopes to. On August 7, Deadline broke the news that a new A Different World sequel is in the works with the popular streaming service. The new content will continue the previously loved and revered culture classic by telling the story of Dwayne Wayne (Kadeem Hardison) and Whitley Gilbert’s (Jasmine Guy) daughter, who will attend Hillman College.
Deadline reported that the A Different World sequel is in early development. Black woman producer Felicia Pride, who has titles like Grey’s Anatomy and Bel-Air under her belt, and executive producers like the renowned Debbie Allen are behind the project. RELATED: Remember ‘A Different World’? Well, Where Are They Now?

A Different World was – and is – a culture classic.

Comedy Central, TVLand, Nick and Nickelodeon Summer 2006 TCA Press Tour - Inside

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Though show details are still forthcoming, social media has already been abuzz about the sequel. A Different World was more than just a TV show, especially for the ’80s and ’90s babies. The series was a cultural phenomenon that reshaped the television landscape, inspired many of us to go to college, and left an enduring impact on pop culture. At a time when Hollywood shied away from complex topics, the show and its characters leaned into them. Its significance lies in its groundbreaking approach to addressing social issues, its influence on young viewers, and its role in shaping the modern sitcom.

Black women embodied A Different World and inspired us to be whatever we wanted to be.

Part of the show’s modernity was its portrayal of Black women. From Whitley Gilbert and Denise Huxtable to Kimberly Reese and Lena James, each of the show’s female characters had strong identities. Doctors, debutants, lawyers, art curators, influencers – according to the series the possibilities for women were limitless. We loved A Different World because it showcased Black women from various socioeconomic backgrounds, geographies, and cultural identities with the same goal: personal success. These women were different yet the same: intelligent, driven, vulnerable, and complex.
100th Episode of "A Different World"

Source: Ron Galella, Ltd. / Getty

More importantly, they taught young Black girls that we could be whatever we wanted to be while being accepted for who we were. So, we’re not surprised that the show’s sequel will continue the story with a Black woman as the lead character. We hope to see her portrayal in 2024/5 as raw and authentic as her Black women predecessors in the 1980s. Perhaps even more.

Gallery: Sis, which A Different World character did you want to be?

Click through our gallery of favorite Black women characters from A Different World below. HB, who did you see yourself reflected in?

1. Whitley Gilbert (Jasmine Guy)

Love her or hate her Whitley Gilbert defined generations. She was bougie at its best, styled to the ‘gawds, and determined to be that girl. We loved her with Dwayne Wayne and as she navigated her personal and professional journeys. For Whitley, everything seemed to always be “a different world.”

2. Lena James (Jada Pinkett Smith)

Lena James appeared in later seasons of A Different World but her impact was immeasurable. Hailing from Baltimore, Lena wanted better for herself and saw Hillman College as a way to achieve it. Lena was raw, a slayer of street style, and had a way of attracting all the boys. 

3. Winifred "Freddie" Brooks (Cree Summer)

Freddie Brooks was arguably one of the most complex characters on A Different World. Her evolution from a free-spirited college freshman to a high-powered attorney showed the many roles a Black woman can play. She fought the power and fought for justice, and was unapologetically herself throughout the series.

4. Kimberly Reese (Charnele Brown)

Kimberly Reese shined on screen as a beautiful dark-skinned character whose melanin, whit, drive, and educational goals inspired us. Determined to be a doctor, she, at times, clashed with other characters and was an example of Black excellence for everyone.

5. Gina Deveaux (Ajai Sanders)

Gina Deveaux was a supporting character on A Different World, but had several memorable storylines that defined our generations and spurred generations. From her boy crazy moments to her struggling with domestic and relationship abuse, we all related with Gina and cheered her on at Hillman.

6. Jaleesa Vincent-Taylor (Dawnn Lewis)

As an older student in the show, Jaleesa Vincent-Taylor showed audiences the value of education and importance of achieving your dreams. Jaleesa was the epitome of a go-getter, changemaker, and dream-realizer.

