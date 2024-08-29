Netflix’s ‘Starting 5’ Documentary Pulls Back The Curtain On 5 NBA Superstars

'Starting 5' Doc Pulls Back The Curtains On 5 NBA Superstars
Athletes are already taking back the narrative by launching their own podcasts, and now, they’re going the documentary route. Now, Netflix has announced a new NBA docuseries called Starting 5 that will launch on Oct. 9 and follow NBA stars LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Anthony Edwards, Jimmy Butler, and Domantas Sabonis during the 2023-24 season to give hardcore fans a peek behind the curtains at what the 82-game grind is really like. “Ever wonder how the best athletes in the world maintain their bodies and balance their personal lives over the span of a grueling NBA season? Starting 5, a new 10-part Netflix sports series, provides an intense, behind-the-scenes look at five of the league’s best players,” reads the press release. The show has some heavy hitters behind it, of course, including LeBron James’ UNINTERRUPTED in association with the Obamas’ Higher Ground Productions and Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions. Consisting of 10 45-minute episodes, the team picked a good set of five stars to follow. The Denver Nuggets knocked James out in the first round, but any behind-the-scenes footage of the King is always appreciated. Meanwhile, Anthony Edwards made a deep run in the playoffs after sweeping the Suns, and his young energy will undoubtedly make for entertaining TV. As for Boston Celtic Jayson Tatum, though predictable, he (alongside Jaylen Brown) quickly ran through the East to eventually win his first championship. Netflix hypes up the product, saying it “captures all five athletes in their battles on and off the court as they chase greatness, push through injuries, and balance the demands of family and legacy. James exerts himself harder than ever to stay healthy — and dominant — in his 21st season, while Edwards electrifies with his rapid rise. Butler’s relentless drive propels the Heat, Sabonis anchors the Kings with his versatile play, and Tatum leads the Celtics in their quest for a record 18th championship. Starting 5 delivers an unfiltered view of life at the pinnacle of professional basketball.” See the teaser above, and see how basketball fans react to the forthcoming documentary below.
