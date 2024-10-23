Netflix’s ‘Beef’ Returns With Newly Added Cast Members Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan & More [Gallery]

Listen Live
Netflix's 'Beef' Returns With Newly Added Cast Members

Published on October 23, 2024

Netflix’s critically acclaimed anthology series “BEEF” is back for another intense and captivating season. The highly anticipated second installment comes with a star-studded cast including Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, and more. Here’s what we know about the second season.
The series created by Lee Sung Jin and produced by A24 is back with a new season, promising to deliver another round of gripping drama and complex character dynamics. This season will follow a young couple who stumble upon a heated fight between their boss and his wife. What starts as a simple observation quickly spirals into a twisted game of manipulation and power, set against the backdrop of an elitist country club run by a mysterious Korean billionaire. With an 8-episode format, each running for 30 minutes, this limited series is bound to keep viewers on edge. Joining this season’s cast is Isaac, Mulligan, Charles Melton, and Cailee Spaeny. The first season of BEEF, starring Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, was a massive success, racking up numerous awards including 8 Emmys, 3 Golden Globes, and multiple Critics Choice Awards. It set the bar high for anthology series, and this upcoming season looks to raise it even further with its new narrative and compelling ensemble cast. With Isaac and Mulligan taking on lead roles, fans can expect high-caliber performances that dig deep into the nuances of human emotion and interpersonal conflict. The inclusion of rising stars like Melton and Spaeny also adds an exciting dynamic to the cast, ensuring a fresh yet familiar vibe for the second installment. Though details on the release date are still under wraps, fans can rest assured that “BEEF’s” return will bring the same level of tension, intrigue, and stellar storytelling that made the first season such a hit. Keep an eye out for more updates from Netflix as this thrilling anthology prepares to make its return.

Check out the newly added cast members below:

1. Oscar Isaac

2. Carey Mulligan

3. Charles Melton

4. Cailee Spaeny

