Netflix Announces Star-Studded ‘Black Mirror’ Season 7 Cast Featuring Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross & More [Gallery]
Netflix dropped exciting news about the upcoming “Black Mirror” Season 7 cast. This dark, satirical anthology series, created by Charlie Brooker, is set to return in 2025 with a star-studded lineup, featuring names like Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross, Awkwafina, Rashida Jones and more. Check out a gallery of the stars and read more about what we know about the upcoming season inside. During Netflix’s Geeked Week event on September 19, Brooker shared insights into the new season, which will feature six episodes, including two that are essentially feature-length. Fans can expect a diverse blend of genres, from comedic to deeply unsettling, and a return to the “OG Black Mirror” roots that delve into sci-fi and techno-dystopian themes. In a special surprise, Brooker confirmed that for the first time in Black Mirror history, one episode will serve as a sequel to the fan-favorite Season 4 opener, “USS Callister.” According to the series creator, some of the characters from that episode will make a return, marking a significant evolution in the show’s storytelling. “I’m growing as a human,” he quipped about keeping some characters alive. While specific plot details are still under wraps, this impressive cast and Brooker’s teasers have fans eagerly awaiting what’s sure to be another boundary-pushing season of “Black Mirror.” Mark your calendars for 2025 and prepare for a mix of humor, horror, and thought-provoking dystopian tales that will once again make you question the role of technology in society. Read more on Tudum’s site here. Check out the full star-studded lineup for Netflix’s “Black Mirror” Season 7 below:
1. Issa Rae
2. Tracee Ellis Ross
3. Rashida Jones
4. Awkwafina
5. Paul Giamatti
6. Chris O'Dowd
7. Cristin Milioti
8. Rosy McEwen
9. Peter Capaldi
10. Paul G. Raymond
11. Emma Corrin
12. Osy Ikhile
13. Patsy Ferran
14. Harriet Walter
15. Jimmi Simpson
