Netflix Announces Star-Studded 'Black Mirror' Season 7 Cast

Netflix Announces Star-Studded 'Black Mirror' Season 7 Cast Featuring Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross & More [Gallery]

Published on September 20, 2024

Netflix 'Black Mirror' Season 7 Cast Headshots

Source: Courtesy / Netflix

Netflix dropped exciting news about the upcoming “Black Mirror” Season 7 cast. This dark, satirical anthology series, created by Charlie Brooker, is set to return in 2025 with a star-studded lineup, featuring names like Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross, Awkwafina, Rashida Jones and more. Check out a gallery of the stars and read more about what we know about the upcoming season inside.
During Netflix’s Geeked Week event on September 19, Brooker shared insights into the new season, which will feature six episodes, including two that are essentially feature-length. Fans can expect a diverse blend of genres, from comedic to deeply unsettling, and a return to the “OG Black Mirror” roots that delve into sci-fi and techno-dystopian themes. In a special surprise, Brooker confirmed that for the first time in Black Mirror history, one episode will serve as a sequel to the fan-favorite Season 4 opener, “USS Callister.” According to the series creator, some of the characters from that episode will make a return, marking a significant evolution in the show’s storytelling. “I’m growing as a human,” he quipped about keeping some characters alive. While specific plot details are still under wraps, this impressive cast and Brooker’s teasers have fans eagerly awaiting what’s sure to be another boundary-pushing season of “Black Mirror.” Mark your calendars for 2025 and prepare for a mix of humor, horror, and thought-provoking dystopian tales that will once again make you question the role of technology in society. Read more on Tudum’s site here. Check out the full star-studded lineup for Netflix’s “Black Mirror” Season 7 below:  

1. Issa Rae

Issa Rae
Source: Netflix

2. Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross
Source: Netflix

3. Rashida Jones

Rashida Jones
Source: Netflix

4. Awkwafina

Awkwafina
Source: Netflix

5. Paul Giamatti

Paul Giamatti
Source: Netflix

6. Chris O'Dowd

Chris O'Dowd
Source: Netflix

7. Cristin Milioti

Cristin Milioti
Source: Netflix

8. Rosy McEwen

Rosy McEwen
Source: Netflix

9. Peter Capaldi

Peter Capaldi
Source: Netflix

10. Paul G. Raymond

Paul G. Raymond
Source: Netflix

11. Emma Corrin

Emma Corrin
Source: Netflix

12. Osy Ikhile

Osy Ikhile
Source: Netflix

13. Patsy Ferran

Patsy Ferran
Source: Netflix

14. Harriet Walter

Harriet Walter
Source: Netflix

15. Jimmi Simpson

Jimmi Simpson
Source: Netflix

was originally published on globalgrind.com

