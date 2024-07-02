NBA Free Agency: Familiar Faces in New Places

The NBA’s free agency opened Sunday evening, giving teams the opportunity to resign their players or poach ones from other teams. In the opening couple days of free agency, here’s who’s gone where:

1. Paul George – Philadelphia 76ers Source:Harry How/Getty Images The Paul George-Kawhi Leonard experiment in Los Angeles is over, as George heads back east to play for the Sixers after signing a four-year, $212 million maximum contract. Philadelphia has been very active during free agency, and this has been the biggest move for any team so far.

2. Klay Thompson – Dallas Mavericks Source:Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images It’s the end of an era in San Fransisco, as Golden State Warriors legend and four-time champion Thompson is on the move to Dallas via sign-and-trade, on a three-year, $50 million deal. Thompson played 13 seasons for the Warriors, pairing with Stephen Curry to form one of the league’s greatest backcourt duos ever.

3. Chris Paul – San Antonio Spurs Source:Kavin Mistry/Getty Images Another former Warrior is on the move to Texas, as Paul heads to San Antonio on a one-year, $11 million deal, giving the Spurs a perfect point guard pairing for their young rising star, Victor Wembanyama. Paul was waived by the Warriors Sunday, ending the one-year experiment.

4. Tobias Harris – Detroit Pistons Source:Elsa/Getty Images Detroit added a solid contributor in Harris on a two-year, $52 million deal. He is a much-needed veteran presence on a young Pistons roster that’s experienced little success or progress over the past few seasons. Harris was a subject of trade talks constantly while a member of the 76ers, and with the George signing, the writing on the wall became permanent. This isn’t Harris’ first stint in Detroit, as he was traded from the Orlando Magic to the Pistons in 2016, spending parts of three seasons with the franchise. He was traded to the Clippers by Detroit in 2019.

5. Jonas Valančiūnas – Washington Wizards Source:Jamie Squire/Getty Images Valančiūnas departs the New Orleans Pelicans for the rebuilding Wizards on a three-year, $30 million deal. He gives Washington an experienced veteran contributor as the team continues to add to its front court rotation.

6. Isaiah Hartenstein – Oklahoma City Thunder Source:Elsa/Getty Images The Thunder gain a much-needed presence on the glass by inking Hartenstein to a three-year, $67 million contract. The New York Knicks’ breakout player of the 2023-24 will be missed in the Big Apple, a major pickup for the Western Conference’s reigning first-seed team.

7. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – Orlando Magic Source:David Berding/Getty Images Two-time champion Caldwell-Pope departs the Denver Nuggets for a three-year, $66 million deal with the Magic. The Nuggets lose an important piece of their title-winning core, experiencing the cost of balancing a roster of talented players against the NBA’s salary cap.

8. Eric Gordon – Philadelphia 76ers Source:David Berding/Getty Images Gordon adds to the 76ers’ stellar offseason by agreeing to a one-year veteran’s minimum deal. His move east leaves the Suns depth issues they’ll need to address if they continue to move forward with last season’s core.

9. De’Anthony Melton – Golden State Warriors Source:Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images Melton joins the Warriors on a one-year, $12.8 million deal, on the midlevel exception. Melton brings shooting and defense to a team in need of it, especially given the departures of Paul and Thompson.

10. Derrick Jones Jr. – Los Angeles Clippers Source:Adam Glanzman/Getty Images Fresh off a NBA Finals appearance with the Mavericks, Jones Jr. is headed west to join the Clippers on a three-year, $30 million deal. He’s a talented wing defender with a ton of athleticism that should help ease the massive loss of George.

11. Andre Drummond – Philadelphia 76ers Source:Rich Storry/Getty Images Drummond returns to Philadelphia after a two-year stint with the Bulls backing up Nikola Vucevic on a two-year, $10 million deal. He spent the first part of the 2021-22 season in Philly before being sent to the Brooklyn Nets as part of the James Harden trade.

12. Nicolas Batum – Los Angeles Clippers Source:Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images Batum is back with the Clippers on a two-year, $9.6 million deal for year 17. He had a career resurgence in Los Angeles, playing with the franchise from 2020 to 2023, when he was sent to Philadelphia as part of another harden trade.

13. Naji Marshall – Dallas Mavericks Source:Sarah Stier/Getty Images Marshall is joining the reigning Western Conference Champions on a three-year, $27 million deal after a career year with the New Orleans Pelicans. The forward was part of Dallas’ pivot away from Jones Jr., who signed with the Clippers the night free agency opened.

14. Jalen Smith – Chicago Bulls Source:Justin Casterline/Getty Images Smith joins the Bulls on a three-year, $27 million deal during a likely long-awaited transition phase for the franchise, signaled by the trading of Alex Caruso and the trade rumors involving DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Vucevic. Smith may end up in a starting role if Vucevic is indeed moved prior to or during the 2024-25 season, potentially giving the former lottery pick major break out potential.

15. Drew Eubanks – Utah Jazz Source:Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images Eubanks joins the Jazz on a two-year, $10 million deal after spending a single season in Phoenix. He will bring outside shooting to an evolving roster that could see major changes as the franchise continues to rebuild.

16. Mo Bamba – Los Angeles Clippers Source:Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images The Clippers continue adding pieces to the roster in the wake of George signing with Philly, bringing in Bamba on a one-year veteran minimum deal. He comes in as a much-needed backup center for the evolving roster.

17. Mason Plumlee – Phoenix Suns Source:Rich Storry/Getty Images Plumlee comes to Phoenix on a one-year veteran minimum deal, filling the spot vacated by Eubanks. The solid veteran center isn’t the first “Plumlee” to play for the franchise, as his older brother, Miles, spent parts of two seasons in Phoenix during the mid 2010s.

18. Delon Wright – Milwaukee Bucks Source:Megan Briggs/Getty Images Wright comes into Milwaukee on a one-year veteran minimum deal to give the Bucks a boost in their backcourt defense. Milwaukee struggled defending last season after dealing Jrue Holiday away, who would later go on to win a title with the 2023-24 NBA Championship with the Boston Celtics.