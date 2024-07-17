National Tattoo Day: Most Questionable Tattoos In Hip-Hop History

National Tattoo Day in the U.S. It is a day to recognize the history and culture behind permanent body art and the artists behind it. July 17 is known asin the U.S. It is a day to recognize the history and culture behind permanent body art and the artists behind it.In Hollywood, and especially in Hip-Hop, tattoos are pretty much a common thing. Almost every artist or public figure we know has a tattoo or two (or ten). And while some are meaningful and considered as beautiful art, there are others that leave us confused and befuddled. This is a gallery of some of the most questionable, confusing, and outright dumbest tattoos that we’ve ever seen. Keep scrolling below!

1. Amber Rose Source: Getty Model, reality TV personality and recent Republican National Convention speaker Amber Rose turned heads (pun intended) by tatting the names of her two sons, Sebastian (a.k.a. Bash) and Slash, on her forehead. The thought behind it is beautiful, but the location… not so much.

2. Gucci Mane Back in 2011, Gucci Mane made headlines for getting a tattoo of an ice cream cone on his cheek, leaving many to wonder, “WTF was he thinking?!” Apparently, he wasn’t thinking. In a 2023 interview with The Morning Hustle, he revealed that he was not in a healthy place when he got the spontaneous artwork. “I was going through something when I did it,” he said. “If I could do it over again, I probably wouldn’t have did it. But, you know, I don’t regret it at all.”

3. Young Thug If only Young Thug had the same retrospective as Guwop did… In 2015, Thugger paid tribute to the then-incarcerated Gucci by getting a similar ice cream tat on his face. In a since-deleted IG post, Thug wrote, “#Freeguwop I REALLY LOVE AND MISS U…..!” Wonder if Gucci will pay a similar tribute in light of Thug’s recent legal issues? Chances are… probably not.

4. Drake At this point, Drake is the king of questionable tattoos. From the sentimental (tats of his parents and his son, Adonis) to the flat out weird (like the Aaliyah tattoo or the random tat of a bottle of Drakkar Noir cologne), the 6 God is no stranger to body art. The tattoo we’re highlighting here is of the rapper including himself in the iconic photo of The Beatles (from their Abbey Road album), a reference to his line on the Meek Mill collab “Going Bad,” where he proudly declared that he had “more slaps” than the legendary band. A couple of years later, he surpassed The Beatles for most top 5 hits on the Billboard 100. Manifestation or not, it’s still kinda weird.

5. Birdman Another questionable example of body art would be the collection of tattoos adorning the face of Cash Money co-founder Bryan “Birdman” Williams. Seriously, we wouldn’t know where to begin (except for maybe the huge red stars on the back of his head). Perhaps he will, one day, carry out the idea of possibly getting those tattoos removed. Only time will tell.

6. Jhené Aiko Rule of thumb: Getting your boyfriend/girlfriend tatted on you is NEVER a good idea. Jhené Aiko had fans shaking their collective heads when she got this too-realistic portrait of her on/off (at that time) boyfriend, rapper Big Sean, on her arm. What made it worse was that breakup rumors began to circulate shortly after getting the artwork. Thankfully, Jhené and Sean worked it out, had a baby, and are living happily ever after… but NOT before she covered up that tattoo.

7. T-Pain Yet another king of multiple questionable tattoos, T-Pain clearly has no shame in his artwork. He has a Jackie Chan meme on his hand, a Facebook like on his arm, and to top it off, he has a neck tattoo that simply says, “Tattoo.” Seriously, no words.