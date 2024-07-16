National Anthem Singer Ingrid Andress Going To Rehab After Admitting “Drunk” Home Run Derby Performance

Ingrid Andress Going To Rehab After "Drunk" Home Run Derby Performance
MLB All-Star Week is underway, and like any good major sport’s annual celebration, there are several performances of the National Anthem. However, some singers completely botch their chance at making history and instead give lackluster—or terrible, terrible—renditions of the song. And unfortunately, at last night’s Home Run Derby, Ingrid Andress’ was memorable for the wrong reasons. The four-time Grammy nominee was off-key nearly the entire time, and if you don’t believe us, peep it below yourself. It may be perplexing that a four-time Grammy-nominated artist’s performance could be critiqued so hard until all the roasting led Andress to release a statement about her crooning. And on a more serious note, it turns out she’s blaming it on the alcohol. “I’m not gonna bulls**t y’all, I was drunk last night. I’m checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need. That was not me last night,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “I apologize to MLB, all the fans, and this country I love so much for that rendition. I’ll let y’all know how rehab is l hear it’s super fun. xo, Ingrid.” Andress isn’t new to the music industry, as she’s been featured on NBC’s acapella singing competition The Sing-Off twice. She’s also been featured on the Billboard charts several times, including for her “Wishful Thinking” collab with Sam Hunt in 2021 and her own single, “More Hearts Than Mine” in 2019. Most of the players remained straight-faced except for Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm, who tried very hard not to crack a smile while holding his hat over his heart. It’s safe to say MLB athletes are better at hiding their emotions than NBA players. At the 2020 NBA All-Star Game, Fergie’s vocals had everyone from Draymond Green and Steph Curry to Jimmy Kimmel trying their best not to burst into laughter. See how social media is reacting to Andress’ performance and her admission below.
National Anthem Singer Ingrid Andress Going To Rehab After Admitting “Drunk” Home Run Derby Performance was originally published on cassiuslife.com
