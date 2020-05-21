CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

Twitter Reflects On The Year Rona Ruined With Hilarious My Plans Versus 2020 Memes

Posted 12 hours ago

Twitter Hilariously Compares Pre-Coronavirus Plans To Life Now With Memes

Source: vitapix / Getty


2020 was supposed to be a damn good year, that was until COVID-19 decided to show up. Now Twitter is reflecting on the year could have been with hilarious memes.

Just face it summer is essentially cooked, vacations that were planned shelved, and any other potential activities put on ice due to the coronavirus currently still wreaking havoc around the world. Granted, we are all presently hunkered down in cribs, for the most part, sad reflecting on the year the could have been.

BUT you can always count on Twitter, especially Black Twitter, to always find a way to make lemonade out of the lemons life has dealt them. Social media is currently making hilarious memes using television and movie references that accurately describe how they felt pre-corona and COVID-19 showing up to hate on their year.

Well, at least we can all laugh at it right now. There is always 2021 to look forward too. You can peep all of the memes in the gallery below.

Photo: vitapix / Getty

Twitter Reflects On The Year Rona Ruined With Hilarious My Plans Versus 2020 Memes  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

More From TheBoxHouston
Latest
23 items
Twitter Reflects On The Year Rona Ruined With…
 12 hours ago
05.20.20
Kehlani Shares The Secret To Her Perfectly Hydrated…
 16 hours ago
05.20.20
Bronner Brothers Iconic Beauty Show Cancelled, But Plans…
 17 hours ago
05.20.20
Dancehall Legends Beenie Man & Bounty Killer To…
 18 hours ago
05.20.20
‘Empire’ Star Bryshere Gray’s Dog Accused of Causing…
 18 hours ago
05.20.20
JAY-Z Drops New Tidal Playlists Featuring A “Couple”…
 18 hours ago
05.20.20
Zack Snyder Director’s Cut Of ‘Justice League’ Coming…
 18 hours ago
05.20.20
Brandy Says She’s Down For A VERZUZ Battle,…
 22 hours ago
05.20.20
2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards - Arrivals
Ex-WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard Passes Away At 39
 23 hours ago
05.20.20
Louisville Police Are Now Required To Wear Body…
 23 hours ago
05.20.20
Gunna Clears Up Crime Stoppers Clip, Says He’s…
 2 days ago
05.19.20
Beyoncé Knowles-Carter To Speak To Graduates Via YouTube…
 2 days ago
05.19.20
LeBron James Talks Michael Jordan & The NBA…
 2 days ago
05.19.20
Wendy Williams Puts Show On Pause Due To…
 2 days ago
05.19.20
13 items
Twitter Debates If Justin Timberlake Should Be Invited…
 2 days ago
05.19.20
Tristan Thompson Files Libel Suit Against Woman Who…
 2 days ago
05.19.20
Photos
Close