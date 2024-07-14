Multiple Angles of Trump’s Alleged Shooter Before And After Death

The recent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump during a rally in Pennsylvania has shaken the nation. The shooter, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, who targeted Trump with a rifle from an elevated structure outside the rally area, has been the center of intense scrutiny as witnesses provide chilling details of the event.

Multiple witnesses at the scene claimed to have seen the shooter moving on the rooftop before and after the fatal shot was fired.

This unfolding narrative paints a complex picture of the events leading up to the tragic incident.

In the aftermath of the shooting, the Secret Service swiftly responded by neutralizing the shooter, who was later confirmed to have been killed by a sniper.

The investigation into how the shooter managed to get into such a strategic position is ongoing, with the Secret Service actively looking into the security lapses that allowed the assailant to get dangerously close to the former president.

Indiana Politicians React to Trump Assassination Attempt The FBI’s confirmation of the incident as a targeted assassination attempt has further heightened the gravity of the situation, turning it into a political flashpoint.

The multiple angles seen of the shooter, both before and after his death on the rooftop, provide a harrowing insight into the sequence of events that unfolded during the rally.

Look below to see Thomas Matthew Crooks before he gets his shot off at Donald Trump and after he was confirmed dead.