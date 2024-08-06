M&T Bank Stadium Ranked Second Best In NFL In New Study

by NJ.bet ranks Baltimore’s stadium as the 2nd best

According to a recent study, some stadiums are preferred more than others, and M&T back stadium is one of them. A recent studyin the NFL. Some of the factors in the study include beer costs, bars and restaurants within a one-mile radius, average parking costs, and overall experience. Each stadium was ranked on a 100-point scale to determine the best and worst stadiums in the league.However, just down the street, our neighbors in Prince George’s were ranked the worst in the league. According to the study, Commanders Field in Landover, Maryland will leave fans with a “lackluster experience.” Which stadiums made the top 10? Keep scrolling to find out.