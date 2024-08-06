Who Has The Best Stadium In The NFL?
M&T Bank Stadium Ranked Second Best In NFL In New Study
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!“Coming in at a close second place is M&T Stadium, home of the Baltimore Ravens. Baltimore fans are not only rowdy but they’re also loyal. In the 2022-23 NFL season, Ravens home games had an average 99.79% attendance based on seating capacity, the website reads. “The stadium’s relatively cheap parking prices ($23.50 on average) are nearly $10 below the league average. These factors, along with high Google and Yelp reviews, helped propel M&T Bank Stadium toward the top of the list.” However, just down the street, our neighbors in Prince George’s were ranked the worst in the league. According to the study, Commanders Field in Landover, Maryland will leave fans with a “lackluster experience.” Which stadiums made the top 10? Keep scrolling to find out. Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
1. Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Mercedes-Benz Stadium home of the Atlanta, Falcons
2. M&T Bank Stadium
M&T Bank Stadium, home of the Baltimore Ravens.
3. Ford Field
Ford Field home of the Detroit Lions.
4. Lumen Field
Lumen Field home of the Seattle Seahawks.
5. U.S. Bank Stadium
U.S. Bank Stadium home of the Minnesota Vikings.
6. Caesars Superdome
Caesars Superdome home of the New Orleans Saints.
7. Lucas Oil Stadium
8. Acrisure Stadium
Acrisure Stadium home of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
9. Empower Field at Mile High
Empower Field at Mile High home of the Denver Broncos.
10. AT&T Stadium
AT&T Stadium home of the Dallas Cowboys.
11. Nissan Stadium
Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans.
12. State Farm Stadium
State Farm Stadium home of the Arizona Cardinals.
13. Hard Rock Stadium
Hard Rock Stadium home of the Miami Dolphins.
14. NRG Stadium
NRG Stadium home of the Houston Texans.
15. Paycor Stadium
Paycor Stadium home of the Cincinnati Bengals.
16. Cleveland Browns Stadium
Cleveland Browns Stadium home of the Cleveland Browns.
17. Bank of America Stadium
Bank of America Stadium home of the Carolina Panthers.
18. Highmark Stadium
Highmark Stadium home of the Buffalo Bills.
19. Allegiant Stadium
Allegiant Stadium home of the Las Vegas Raiders.
20. SoFi Stadium
SoFi Stadium home of the Los Angeles Rams.
21. SoFi Stadium
SoFi Stadium home of the Los Angeles Chargers.
22. Lambeau Field
Lambeau Field home of the Green Bay Packers.
23. Lincoln Financial Field
Lincoln Financial Field home of the Philadelphia Eagles.
24. Soldier Field
Soldier Field home of the Chicago Bears.
25. MetLife Stadium
MetLife Stadium home of the New York Jets.
26. MetLife Stadium
MetLife Stadium home of the New York Giants.
27. EverBank Stadium
EverBank Stadium of Jacksonville Jaguars.
28. Gillette Stadium
Gillette Stadium home of the New England Patriots.
29. Levi's Stadium
Levi’s Stadium home of the San Francisco 49ers.
30. Arrowhead Stadium
Arrowhead Stadium home of the Kansas City Chiefs.
31. Raymond James Stadium
Raymond James Stadium home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
32. Commanders Field
Commanders Field home of the Washington Commanders.
M&T Bank Stadium Ranked Second Best In NFL In New Study was originally published on 92q.com