Entertainment

Who Has The Best Stadium In The NFL?

M&T Bank Stadium Ranked Second Best In NFL In New Study

Published on August 6, 2024

M&T Bank Stadium

Source: Kirby Lee / Getty

According to a recent study, some stadiums are preferred more than others, and M&T back stadium is one of them. A recent study by NJ.bet ranks Baltimore’s stadium as the 2nd best in the NFL. Some of the factors in the study include beer costs, bars and restaurants within a one-mile radius, average parking costs, and overall experience. Each stadium was ranked on a 100-point scale to determine the best and worst stadiums in the league.

"Coming in at a close second place is M&T Stadium, home of the Baltimore Ravens. Baltimore fans are not only rowdy but they're also loyal. In the 2022-23 NFL season, Ravens home games had an average 99.79% attendance based on seating capacity, the website reads. "The stadium's relatively cheap parking prices ($23.50 on average) are nearly $10 below the league average. These factors, along with high Google and Yelp reviews, helped propel M&T Bank Stadium toward the top of the list." However, just down the street, our neighbors in Prince George's were ranked the worst in the league. According to the study, Commanders Field in Landover, Maryland will leave fans with a "lackluster experience." Which stadiums made the top 10? Keep scrolling to find out.
1. Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Source: Getty

Mercedes-Benz Stadium home of the Atlanta, Falcons 

2. M&T Bank Stadium

M&T Bank Stadium
Source: Getty

M&T Bank Stadium, home of the Baltimore Ravens.

3. Ford Field

Ford Field
Source: Getty

Ford Field home of the Detroit Lions.

4. Lumen Field

Lumen Field
Source: Getty

Lumen Field home of the Seattle Seahawks. 

5. U.S. Bank Stadium

U.S. Bank Stadium
Source: Getty

U.S. Bank Stadium home of the Minnesota Vikings. 

6. Caesars Superdome

Caesars Superdome
Source: Getty

Caesars Superdome home of the New Orleans Saints. 

7. Lucas Oil Stadium

Lucas Oil Stadium
Source: Getty
Lucas Oil Stadium home of the Indianapolis Colts. 

 

 

8. Acrisure Stadium

Acrisure Stadium
Source: Getty

Acrisure Stadium home of the Pittsburgh Steelers. 

9. Empower Field at Mile High

Empower Field at Mile High
Source: Getty

Empower Field at Mile High home of the Denver Broncos. 

10. AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium
Source: Getty

AT&T Stadium home of the Dallas Cowboys. 

11. Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium
Source: Getty

Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans.

12. State Farm Stadium

State Farm Stadium
Source: Getty

State Farm Stadium home of the Arizona Cardinals. 

 

13. Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium
Source: Getty

Hard Rock Stadium home of the Miami Dolphins. 

14. NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium
Source: Getty

NRG Stadium home of the Houston Texans. 

15. Paycor Stadium

Paycor Stadium
Source: Getty

Paycor Stadium home of the Cincinnati Bengals. 

16. Cleveland Browns Stadium

Cleveland Browns Stadium
Source: Getty

Cleveland Browns Stadium home of the Cleveland Browns. 

17. Bank of America Stadium

Bank of America Stadium
Source: Getty

Bank of America Stadium home of the Carolina Panthers. 

18. Highmark Stadium

Highmark Stadium
Source: Getty

Highmark Stadium home of the Buffalo Bills. 

19. Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium
Source: Getty

Allegiant Stadium home of the Las Vegas Raiders. 

20. SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium
Source: Getty

SoFi Stadium home of the Los Angeles Rams.

21. SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium
Source: Getty

SoFi Stadium home of the Los Angeles Chargers.

 

22. Lambeau Field

Lambeau Field
Source: Getty

Lambeau Field home of the Green Bay Packers. 

23. Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field
Source: Getty

Lincoln Financial Field home of the Philadelphia Eagles. 

24. Soldier Field

Soldier Field
Source: Getty

Soldier Field home of the Chicago Bears. 

25. MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium
Source: Getty

MetLife Stadium home of the New York Jets. 

26. MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium
Source: Getty

MetLife Stadium home of the New York Giants. 

27. EverBank Stadium

EverBank Stadium
Source: Getty

EverBank Stadium of Jacksonville Jaguars. 

28. Gillette Stadium

Gillette Stadium
Source: Getty

Gillette Stadium home of the New England Patriots. 

29. Levi's Stadium

Levi's Stadium
Source: Getty

Levi’s Stadium home of the San Francisco 49ers. 

30. Arrowhead Stadium

Arrowhead Stadium
Source: Getty

Arrowhead Stadium home of the Kansas City Chiefs. 

31. Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium
Source: Getty

Raymond James Stadium home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

32. Commanders Field

Commanders Field
Source: Getty

Commanders Field home of the Washington Commanders. 

