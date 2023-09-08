If you don’t know Ms. Pat then you’re in for a show! Ms. Pat is a comedian coming from the state of Georgia, who also resided in Indianapolis for 15 years. She stopped by the station to discuss her career, living and performing in Indianapolis, & her past with our very own, B. Swift. She will be performing on September 9th this weekend in Indianapolis at Clowes Memorial Hall. You can check out her show, “The Ms. Pat Show” streaming now on Hulu & BET +. Check out the interview below, as well as some of her standup!
Ms. Pat Talks Her Career, Living & Performing in Indy, & Her Past with B. Swift was originally published on hot1009.com
1. Ms. Pat – You Can’t Keep up with Young Girls These days
2. Surviving a Shoot-Out – Ms. Pat – This Is Not Happening
3. Ms. Pat – Meeting Jimmy Carter – This Is Not Happening – Uncensored
4. Lunch Time At Juvie | Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy?
5. Growing Up in the Hood: Ms. Pat
-
'That 70s Show' Actor Danny Masterson Sentenced to 30 Years
-
B.G. Is A Free Man and Birdman Is Here For It
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!
-
THAT MEXICAN OT Live Sept. 3 at the HUSTLE TOWN MUSIC FESTIVAL
-
Trump Mugshot Released, Former President Surrenders To Authorities
-
9 Drake Lyrics From 'Scorpion' That Will Be IG Captions All Summer Long
-
911 Operator Hangs Up On Child While Mother Dies *Audio*!!!
-
Win Passes To See Lil' Keke, Slim Thug and Paul Wall at Home Run Dugout!