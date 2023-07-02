Freshly released from his ten-month prison sentence, Mozzy finds himself entangled with law enforcement. Mozzy was stopped by Wichita police after an appearance at a nightclub that ended in gunfire, leaving seven people shot.
Mozzy was performing at a neighboring club and then arrived at City Nightz for the After party. Police was contacted during the shooting and stopped Mozzy and his team as they were a short distance away from the venue.
Footage of the 36-year-old rapper being detained by police in the middle of night has been surfacing online
According to TMZ, Mozzy was released and is not facing any charges in relation to the shooting.
Mozzy Arrested After Seven People Shot At After Party was originally published on rnbphilly.com
