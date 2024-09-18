Listen Live
Close
News

Montel Williams Blasts MAGA For Racist Diddy Post, Xitter Joins In

Montel Williams Blasts MAGA Fan For Racist Diddy Post, Xitter Joins In

Published on September 18, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Patrick McMullan Archives

Source: Patrick McMullan / Getty

Montel Williams blasted a MAGA supporter for purposely confusing him with Diddy online, and social media joined in on the attack on the influencer. Television host Montel Williams called out a MAGA fan’s racist attempt to smear Vice President Kamala Harris on social media by deliberately confusing him with Sean “Diddy” Combs. The situation occurred on Tuesday (September 17) when self-described “ultra-MAGA’ influencer Josh Dunlap shared a video of Williams with Harris (whom he was dating at the time) and his daughter at a Multiple Sclerosis charity event in 1999 in a post on X, formerly Twitter claiming that Williams was the mogul. The former Marine swiftly called out Dunlap in a post quoting the original one, writing: “Here they go again with ‘all black people look alike…’
The post was heinous, as it occurred after a press conference was held by the Office of the Southern District of New York concerning Combs’ arrest after he was indicted on multiple charges of racketeering and sex trafficking late Monday night (September 16). The X platform’s community notes feature would be deployed, spelling out the details of the false claim. Dunlap would later delete the post after Williams’ reposting. The former national talk show host is currently the host of the Lifetime Network series Military Makeover: Operation Career, which shows military members being helped with the transition back to civilian life after completing their service. Other individuals on X joined in with Williams in calling out Dunlap’s racism. One account on X, formerly Twitter by the name of BadTrumpQuips mocked Dunlap and other right-wing supporters of Republican nominee Donald Trump, writing: “We’re not racist but we can’t tell black people apart – MAGA”. Other users went another route, calling Dunlap out for a previous arrest record of violence. Others shared photos of Diddy with Trump in the past. A couple of users opted to make a joke out of the situation, saying Williams reminded them of the hit singer Montell Jordan. Check out more of the reactions below. 

1. Jamila B. Me

https://twitter.com/amomentwithmila/status/1836033556612571629?s=46

2. Ryan Aguirre

https://twitter.com/aguirreryan/status/1836100779641573423?s=46

3. Jemele Hill

4. Tay

5. Monkey D. Lucien

6. Fred Wellman

7. B-lorenzo

Montel Williams Blasts MAGA Fan For Racist Diddy Post, Xitter Joins In was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Esports Call Of Duty World League

FaZe Clan Loses Five Members On Christmas Day, Social Media Reacts

Hip-Hop Wired
New Era x PlayStation

New Era & PlayStation Link For A Fire, First-of-Its-Kind Collection [Photos]

Hip-Hop Wired
Joe Budden Podcast x Nicki Minaj TPUSA Chat

Joe Budden Hands In His Barbz Card, Moves On From Nicki Minaj Support

Hip-Hop Wired
Detroit Lions v Minnesota Vikings - NFL 2025

Snoop Dogg’s Holiday Halftime Party Had Fans Busting A Move In Their Living Rooms

Hip-Hop Wired

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close