Moments From The Viral Brand New Era’s ‘Forever New York’ Collection Guerilla-Style Runway Show [Gallery]
viral moment that perfectly blended fashion, sports, and street culture. In a thrilling guerilla-style runway show, pro-BMX athlete Nigel Sylvester led the charge through the streets of SoHo, closing out New York Fashion Week with energy and style. Read more and check out a gallery from the exciting collection inside. The show wasn’t just a fashion event but a tribute to Nigel’s deep New York roots and the city’s spirit.The FW24 collection, part of New Era’s inaugural BRAND NEW ERA season, celebrated the brand’s long-standing connections with creative communities across music, fashion, art, and sports. Shot and directed by legendary A&R executive Lenny Santiago, the showcase featured an impressive lineup of collaborators, including Buffalo native Westside Gunn, rising basketball star Kiyan Anthony, and renowned stylist Fatima B. Each personality embodied New Era’s commitment to championing self-expression and urban culture. A true highlight was the lookbook led by iconic filmmaker Spike Lee, paying homage to trailblazers and future stars alike. Spike’s custom red Yankees cap, famously designed for the 1996 World Series, became a symbol of creative freedom, paving the way for this lifestyle line. The diverse cast of talent, including Sylvester, graffiti legend Futura 2000, designers Maxwell Osborne and Duckie Confetti, and stylists Eugene Tong and Christina Paik, represented the spirit of mastering one’s craft. These influential figures made the collection an authentic reflection of New York’s vibrant culture, blending fashion with street-level artistry. With the support of rap artists like Joe Westington and Khris Jasper, New Era’s FW24 collection is a bold step forward, celebrating the creative energy of New York’s streets and the global impact of its culture. Be sure to check out the entire Brand New Era “Forever New York” collection here.New Era Cap made a bold statement with its Brand New Era FW24 “Forever New York” collection, creating a
Check out a gallery from the show below:
Moments From The Viral Brand New Era’s ‘Forever New York’ Collection Guerilla-Style Runway Show [Gallery] was originally published on globalgrind.com
