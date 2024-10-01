Listen Live
MLB Ditching Matching All-Star Uniforms, Reverts To Own Teams...

MLB Ditching Matching All-Star Uniforms, Reverts To Own Teams Uniforms For 2025

Published on October 1, 2024

Wild Card Series - Detroit Tigers v. Houston Astros - Game Two

Source: Alex Bierens de Haan / Getty

Baseball traditionalists, this one is for you.

The MLB has announced that the 2025 All-Star Game will feature players wearing their individual team uniforms, marking a return to a cherished tradition.

Club uniforms were used by the American League from 1933-2019 and by the National League from 1934-2019. Players from the All-Star host team league would wear their home uniforms and the other All-Star team’s players would wear their road jerseys.

The decision comes after several years of experimenting with specially designed All-Star uniforms, which, although intended to create a unified look and modern appeal, met with mixed reactions from fans and players alike.

Here are the not so loved uniforms from the 2024 All-Star game.

Traditionally, players proudly wore their team’s distinctive uniforms, showcasing the diverse colors and logos of all MLB franchises. This practice was cherished for its ability to highlight each team’s identity and celebrate the individuality of the players.

In recent years, MLB shifted to custom All-Star jerseys, aiming to create a cohesive visual spectacle for the event.

Officials have noted that this shift aims to enhance the authenticity and emotional connection of the All-Star Game, making it a true celebration of the sport’s rich tapestry.

Take a look below at some of the iconic photos from past All-Star games when notable players wore their individual team jerseys. RELATED | Top 15 Best Fights In MLB History

1. Barry Bonds, Randy Johnson, and Tim Wallach

Barry Bonds, Randy Johnson, and Tim Wallach
Source: Getty

2. Ken Griffey Jr., Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa, and Barry Bonds

Ken Griffey Jr., Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa, and Barry Bonds
Source: Getty

3. David Ortiz, and Vladimir Guerrero

David Ortiz, and Vladimir Guerrero
Source: Getty

4. Manny Machado, Eduardo Nunez, Edwin Encarnacion, Kelvin Herrera, Robinson Cano, Alex Colome, Dellin Betances, Danny Salazar, and David Ortiz

Manny Machado, Eduardo Nunez, Edwin Encarnacion, Kelvin Herrera, Robinson Cano, Alex Colome, Dellin Betances, Danny Salazar, and David Ortiz
Source: Getty

5. Joe Maddon, Derek Jeter, and Ichiro Suzuki

Joe Maddon, Derek Jeter, and Ichiro Suzuki
Source: Getty

6. Andrew McCutchen, Jay Bruce, and Bryce Harper

Andrew McCutchen, Jay Bruce, and Bryce Harper
Source: Getty

7. Jhonny Peralta, Prince Fielder, Manny Machado, and Jason Kipnis

Jhonny Peralta, Prince Fielder, Manny Machado, and Jason Kipnis
Source: Getty

8. Aroldis Chapman #54 and others

Aroldis Chapman #54 and others
Source: Getty

9. Zack Greinke and Joe Mauer

Zack Greinke and Joe Mauer
Source: Getty

10. Yadier Molina #4 and Francisco Lindor #12

Yadier Molina #4 and Francisco Lindor #12
Source: Getty

11. David Wright and others

David Wright and others
Source: Getty

