MLB Ditching Matching All-Star Uniforms, Reverts To Own Teams Uniforms For 2025

Baseball traditionalists, this one is for you.

The MLB has announced that the 2025 All-Star Game will feature players wearing their individual team uniforms, marking a return to a cherished tradition.

Club uniforms were used by the American League from 1933-2019 and by the National League from 1934-2019. Players from the All-Star host team league would wear their home uniforms and the other All-Star team’s players would wear their road jerseys.

The decision comes after several years of experimenting with specially designed All-Star uniforms, which, although intended to create a unified look and modern appeal, met with mixed reactions from fans and players alike.

Here are the not so loved uniforms from the 2024 All-Star game.

Traditionally, players proudly wore their team’s distinctive uniforms, showcasing the diverse colors and logos of all MLB franchises. This practice was cherished for its ability to highlight each team’s identity and celebrate the individuality of the players.

In recent years, MLB shifted to custom All-Star jerseys, aiming to create a cohesive visual spectacle for the event.

Officials have noted that this shift aims to enhance the authenticity and emotional connection of the All-Star Game, making it a true celebration of the sport’s rich tapestry.

Take a look below at some of thewhen notable players wore their individual team jerseys.