Listen Live
Sports

Milwaukee Brewers Fan Fired After Threatening To ‘Call ICE’ On Dodgers Fan

Published on October 17, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Division Series - Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs - Game Three

Source: Daniel Bartel / Getty

A social media video didn’t just go viral; it led to a Milwaukee Brewers fan losing her job and her position with Make-A-Wish after she fixed her lips to tell a Latino Dodgers fan at the game that she should “call ICE” (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) on him.

The video, which was shared on social media on Tuesday, shows Ricardo Fosado standing up in the middle of American Family Field after Kike Hernandez hit a 7th inning homerun, giving Los Angeles a 4-1 lead in the game. Fosado, who is surrounded by Brewers fans, holds up his cellphone to ask, “Why is everyone so quiet?” CBS News reports.

 

The cameraphone footage shows the woman, later identified as Shannon Kobylarczyk, yelling, “Real men drink beer, p—y.” She then nudges someone and says, “You know what, let’s call ICE.”

Fosado can be heard saying, “Call ICE. Call ICE! We’re U.S. citizens. We’re veterans, baby girl. We’re veterans! Two wars! ICE is not going to do nothing to me. Good luck!” he retorts, laughing.

Kobylarczyk has since been fired from her job at Manpower Group, a Milwaukee-based staffing company, and she’s resigned from her work with Make-A-Wish.

“Make-A-Wish Wisconsin does not condone nor agree with Kobylarczyk’s words and actions,” the organization said, confirming to CBS News that she no longer works with the organization.

In an interview with CBS LA, Fosado said he’s feeling overwhelmed after the video went viral and added that he was on a work trip in Chicago when he drove to Milwaukee for the game.

Fosado noted that while the viral moment was just tense, he felt completely welcomed by Brewers fans, and he didn’t think Kobylarczyk should lose her job.

“I don’t think it was like horrible or something that should get her fired,” Fosado told the news station. “I feel bad for her. We cannot be judged on one mistake, and a lot of emotions were involved. It was just hurt feelings; nobody physically hurt anybody.”

Social media is rejoicing in the woman’s firing. See the reactions below. 

Milwaukee Brewers Fan Fired After Threatening To ‘Call ICE’ On Dodgers Fan  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

NBA YoungBoy In Concert

NBA YoungBoy's Second Show In Atlanta Gets Clipped

Hip-Hop Wired
Congressional Lawmakers Continue Work On Funding Bill After Government Shuts Down

Obama Hater Mitch McConnell Falls After ICE Protester Run-In

Hip-Hop Wired
Michigan Central Station Opening Celebration

Michigan Love Story: Rumors Swirl That Eminem Is Dating His Stylist, Katrina Malota

Hip-Hop Wired

DJ Akademiks Says He Told Drake Not To Mention Kendrick Lamar on 'ICEMAN'

Hip-Hop Wired
More From TheBoxHouston
Trending
Megan Thee Stallion
News

Hey H-Town: Megan Thee Stallion’s Halloween Party Is Coming Soon

Powerball Jackpot Grows To $1.7 Billion After No One Wins Big Prize
Lifestyle

On The Way to Church Texas Man Wins $1.8 Billion Powerball

Trump Burger
News

Houston’s Trump Burger Closes, ICE Says Owner Faces Deportation

Police Tape
News

BREAKING: Houston Officials Recovering Body from White Oak Bayou

Drake Celebrates Light Dreams & Nightmares Tour Finale With Official After-Party At Tryst Nightclub
Lifestyle

Why Scientists Say the Ideal Age to Stop Clubbing Is 69

185 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Saint Laurent Homme: Photocall - Paris Fashion Week
Entertainment

Here’s Why Deputies Shut Down Daniel Caesar’s Surprise Show in Houston

Jack In The Box
H-Town

Jack in the Box Shuts Down Multiple Houston Locations

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close