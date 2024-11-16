Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Was A Hot A** Mess According To X
Mike Tyson Loses To Both Jake Paul & Father Time In Unceccessary Netflix Live Boxing Match, Social Media Reacts
Mike Tyson fight was perfect for Netflix because, like many streaming movies, it was all flair but lacking in five-star quality. Netflix continues to push in the live sports arena, and the Paul vs. Tyson fight was the streaming giant’s biggest test yet, which many believe barely passed. Along with having to deal with constant buffering issues, which seem to be an issue as more professional sports end up on streaming networks, it was a meh experience at best.The Jake Paul vs.
We Did Witness A RobberyBefore the main event, we got a PPV-quality match with Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor, a rematch that totally lived up to expectations. Both fighters delivered on the action and drama we expect to see during big boxing events. Serrano battled through a vicious cut, the product of a Taylor, one of many “accidental” headbutts, which she eventually was penalized a point for. Regardless, somehow Taylor won the match, despite everyone in the building, not including Taylor’s corner, believing he lost the fight. So, if anything was normal last night, it was the crappy judging that continues to plague professional boxing. Following the fight, Serrano’s manager didn’t hold back, saying, “Katie is a very beautiful person, but she has an extremely huge head,” calling out her penchant for leading with her head and alluding to Taylor giving Serrano the first cut of her career in their previous fight. Regardless of the screw job, one thing we can count on is another rematch between these two warriors.
Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Was Light On ActionFollowing that fantastic match, it was time for the main event of the night, which many hoped would keep the energy Serrano and Taylor brought. Spoiler alert: It did not. Leading up to the unlikely matchup that honestly not a soul on planet Earth asked for, there was plenty of theatrics from the 27-year-old YouTube star, who is now a serious boxer. On the other hand, Tyson, 58, gave us the impression he was all business until the weigh-in when he caught Paul with a slap, giving us flashes of the Mike Tyson of old. Following Paul’s ridiculously long trip to the ring and Tyson, who made his trot down the walkway to JAY-Z’s “Murdergram” featuring Ja Rule and the late DMX, it was time to get it on. Once the bell rang for the fight to begin, it was evident not only was Mike Tyson fighting Jake Paul in the ring, but father time as well. Now, don’t get it twisted. Tyson did show flashes of himself and was moving quite well out of the gate, but whether he could sustain that for the entire eight rounds was answered by the third round when he clearly slowed down, allowing Paul to dictate all of the action.
Jake Paul Didn’t Have To Do Much To WinPaul would go on to win unanimously, but Tyson didn’t hang his head. He credited himself with taking punches and lasting the entire fight. He even hinted that he was still not finished boxing, joking that he wouldn’t mind fighting Paul’s older brother, Logan Paul, a professional wrestler in the WWE. Honestly, we want Mike to live the rest of his best weed-smoking life outside of the ring, but who are we to tell the “baddest man on the planet” what to do with the rest of his time on this planet? Fans had plenty of thoughts on the fight; the majority of the reactions were on why did this fight happen in the first damn place side. You can see them in the gallery below.
1. One of the best moments of the night
2. You think? LOL
3. Holy sh*t
4. The definition of a true warrior
5. HA
6. H O W L I N G
7. The cameraman was foul for this. LOL
8. Ayooooo
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
Mike Tyson Loses To Both Jake Paul & Father Time In Unceccessary Netflix Live Boxing Match, Social Media Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com
More from 97.9 The Box