Mike Tyson & Jake Paul’s Netflix Fight Didn’t Stick The Jab According To X

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul entered the ring at AT&T Stadium on Friday (November 15) with tons of hype, pre-fight shenanigans, and a healthy undercard of exciting fights that streamed live on Netflix. With the main event concluded, Jake Paul emerged victorious but Mike Tyson didn’t exactly provide much resistance from the vantage point of boxing fans. Mike Tyson, 58, and Jake Paul, 27, came into the ring with a lot of fanfare. In the early goings, the age difference didn’t appear to be a factor, with Iron Mike showing flashes of the brilliance from his heyday. Paul, as many have noted, has some actual skill and good footwork, using slick jabs and looping hooks that kept Tyson reacting. Tyson tagged Paul with a couple of strong hooks and peppered him with a stinging jab but the YouTube star still managed to press the action for the most part. In the later rounds, fatigue seemingly set in for both fighters with Paul visibly breathing with his mouth open and his jab all but disappearing until the final seconds of the two-minute rounds. Again, we should stress that there is a 31-year age gap between these two fighters but Tyson didn’t get mopped and even tagged Paul with some heavier shots that, if he were 31 years younger, would’ve had more pepper in them. It appeared that neither fighter was willing to go out on their shield and stuck to conservative game plans. Near the conclusion of the eight-round match, Paul honored Tyson by bowing to him and the pair showed respect for one another during an embrace in the center of the ring. Paul could be seen saying words to an attentive Tyson, with both men bearing the look of exhaustion. On X, formerly Twitter, fight fans are voicing their opinions about the Mike Tyson and Jake Paul match, which improves Paul’s record to 11-1 and Tyson to 50-7. We’ve got reactions below. — Photo: Getty
