Mike Tyson & Floyd Mayweather Jr. Agree To 2026 Fight, X Tells Uncs To Chill

The next big boxing match has been announced, and it’s time to embrace some older legends.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. will be hopping into the ring with Mike Tyson sometime in spring 2026, courtesy of CSI Sports/Fight Sports.

Seeing two legends throw hands at this point in their careers is something no one expected to see in an exhibition fight in 2026, and that includes Tyson himself.

“When CSI came to me about stepping in the ring with Floyd Mayweather, I thought, ‘No way this happens,’ but Floyd said yes,” Tyson said in a press release, according to ESPN. “This fight is something neither the world nor I ever thought would or could happen. However, boxing has entered a new era of the unpredictable — and this fight is as unpredictable as it gets.”

But once he got over his shock, the 58-year-old is still ready to kick ass.

Love 97.9 The Box? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

He continued, “I still can’t believe Floyd wants to really do this. It’s going to be detrimental to his health, but he wants to do it, so it’s signed and it’s happening!”

Tyson isn’t exactly new to the shock value fights since he fought Jake Paul not even a year ago in November 2024, where he started strong but lost because he ran out of gas.

Mayweather has even more exhibition fights under his belt, with a total of eight, including his last match against Conor McGregor in 2017. His 50-0 record (including 27 knockouts) has him ready to defeat Tyson, who’s ten years his senior.

“I’ve been doing this for 30 years, and there hasn’t been a single fighter that can tarnish my legacy,” Mayweather said. “You already know that if I am going to do something, it’s going to be big and it’s going to be legendary. I’m the best in the business of boxing. This exhibition will give the fans what they want.”

There’s still no exact date for the fight or the rules they’ll agree to, but CSI Sports/Fight Sports co-founders Richard and Craig Miele already know everyone will be tuning in no matter what.

“Tyson vs. Mayweather will break every broadcast, streaming, and economic record set by Mike Tyson in 2024,” they projected. “We are planning a robust promotional campaign, complete with weekly premium storytelling and worldwide marketing reach. The event itself will be in a world-class venue and be presented to a global audience with new in-ring technology elements that will reshape how boxing is presented, and scoring is achieved, for years to come.”

See social media’s reaction to the upcoming fight below.

Mike Tyson & Floyd Mayweather Jr. Agree To 2026 Fight, X Tells Uncs To Chill was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14.