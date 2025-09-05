As we head into our weekend, there has been another wave of new music drops from several artists.
After the announcement of his highly anticipated new album, Miguel returns to the music scene with the release of his new single “New Martyrs (Ride 4 U).”
With the speculation of a feud, rappers Latto and Ice Spice put the gossip of their beef to rest with a new single and video on their collab “Gyatt.”
Soul singer Elmiene releases a sultry song, “Useless (Without You)” from his newest R&B mixtape, “Heat The Streets” as well.
Check our full list of new music releases this Friday below.
Miguel, Elmiene, Latto & Ice Spice Release New Music Friday was originally published on hiphopnc.com
1. Heat The Streets (Album) — Elmiene
2. Somebody Loves Me Pt. 2 — PARTYNEXTDOOR Feat. Drake & Cash Cobain
3. My Face Still Hurts From Smiling (Album) — Lizzo
4. Myself — Venna Feat. Jorja Smith
5. Gyatt — Latto & Ice Spice
6. Oowee — Camper Feat. Jill Scott & Ty Dolla $ign
7. Swagg II (Album) — Justin Bieber
8. Rain… — Queen Naija
9. LA — Aminé
10. New Martyrs (Ride 4 U) — Miguel
-
Police Find Body Inside Vehicle Registered to Houton Singer D4vd
-
22 FREE & Fun Labor Day Weekend Events for the Family
-
Before the Big Screen: 8 Famous Actors Who Tried Spitting Bars Before Hollywood Fame
-
Ranking: The Best Houston Oilers and Texans Uniforms of All Time
-
The 25 Biggest Events Coming to Houston Labor Day Weekend
-
The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs
-
Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!
-
FBI Releases First Ever "HOUSTON MOST WANTED" List
-
Police Find Body Inside Vehicle Registered to Houton Singer D4vd
-
22 FREE & Fun Labor Day Weekend Events for the Family
-
Before the Big Screen: 8 Famous Actors Who Tried Spitting Bars Before Hollywood Fame
-
Ranking: The Best Houston Oilers and Texans Uniforms of All Time
-
The 25 Biggest Events Coming to Houston Labor Day Weekend
-
The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs
-
Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!
-
FBI Releases First Ever "HOUSTON MOST WANTED" List