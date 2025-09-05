Listen Live
Music

Miguel, Elmiene, Latto & Ice Spice Release New Music Friday

Published on September 5, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Los Angeles Special Screening Of Apple Original Films And A24's "Highest 2 Lowest" - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

As we head into our weekend, there has been another wave of new music drops from several artists.

After the announcement of his highly anticipated new album, Miguel returns to the music scene with the release of his new single “New Martyrs (Ride 4 U).”

With the speculation of a feud, rappers Latto and Ice Spice put the gossip of their beef to rest with a new single and video on their collab “Gyatt.”

Related Stories

Soul singer Elmiene releases a sultry song, “Useless (Without You)” from his newest R&B mixtape, “Heat The Streets” as well.

Check our full list of new music releases this Friday below.

Miguel, Elmiene, Latto & Ice Spice Release New Music Friday  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

1. Heat The Streets (Album) — Elmiene

2. Somebody Loves Me Pt. 2 — PARTYNEXTDOOR Feat. Drake & Cash Cobain

3. My Face Still Hurts From Smiling (Album) — Lizzo

4. Myself — Venna Feat. Jorja Smith

5. Gyatt — Latto & Ice Spice

6. Oowee — Camper Feat. Jill Scott & Ty Dolla $ign

7. Swagg II (Album) — Justin Bieber

8. Rain… — Queen Naija

9. LA  — Aminé

10. New Martyrs (Ride 4 U) — Miguel

More from 97.9 The Box
More From TheBoxHouston
Trending
Houston Oilers v Cleveland Browns
16 Items
Sports

Ranking: The Best Houston Oilers and Texans Uniforms of All Time

27 Items
Style & Fashion

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

Breezy Bowl Assets
Contests

Win $250 PLUS Breezy Bowl Tickets!!

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

Hollywood Hip Hop
8 Items
Entertainment

Before the Big Screen: 8 Famous Actors Who Tried Spitting Bars Before Hollywood Fame

Breezy Bowl Assets
Entertainment

Breezy Bowl XX Hitting Houston – A Deep Dive into Chris Brown’s Legacy

FBI Houston
Crime

FBI Releases First Ever “HOUSTON MOST WANTED” List

Houston Police Lieutenant Mark Zapata
Lifestyle

G-Man Says Farewell to A Friend and Local Hero

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close