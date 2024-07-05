Listen Live
News

Michael Rubin Annual All-White Party Was Lit, Drake Was There

Published on July 5, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Box Featured Video
CLOSE

Drake & Michael Rubin

Source: @michaelrubin / Instagram


Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin’s annual all-white party in the Hamptons on July 4th has become the premiere destination if you consider yourself to be a mover and shaker in the sports and entertainment industries. 2024’s basement was packed with celebs who made the guestlist, including Drake.

We’re not kicking the 6 God when he’s down, but we have to mention that Drizzy was at the party when Kendrick Lamar premiered his video for “Not Like Us,” so thus, the jokes are going to write themselves.

As for the party, some the A-listers, B-listers and current Instagram celebs in attendance included Tom Brady, Quavo, Megan Thee Stallion, Kanye West’s ex-wife, Glorilla, Lil Wayne, Jake Paul, Travis Scott, Lil Baby and Druski, among many, many others.

Another thing worth noting is Drake and Megan Thee Stallion being there considering the former well-documented support of the short-statured R&B singer/rapper who shot her in the foot. Also, Drake apparently performed (as did Lil Wayne, too). Now how many people there been siding with Kendrick, at least on the low, though?

Check out who else was at the party, and the jokes aimed at Drizzy’s dome, in the gallery.

Michael Rubin Annual All-White Party Was Lit, Drake Was There  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. This also happened…

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

More From TheBoxHouston
Trending
Ice Cube
News

Ice Cube Expands Big 3 League, New Team Coming To Houston

Local

Shark Attacks 4 People on South Padre Island During Fourth of July

Kendrick Lamar
News

[WATCH] Kendrick Lamar Releases Official Video for ‘Not Like Us’

10 items
Entertainment

Rick Ross Attacked By Drake Fans After Canada Show

Cincinnati Police Downtown
News

Reality Star KeKe Jabbar’s Cause of Death Revealed

Madd Hatta Morning Show

Beyonce & Jay-Z Sex Tape On Yacht Leaked {NSFW}

FOR THE H '24
Contests

Enter to Win Passes to For The H ’24: Sexyy Red For President Aug 31st at Toyota Center

Caution Tape Around House Front
Entertainment News

Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close