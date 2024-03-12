Mets Legend Darryl Strawberry Reveals He’s Recovering From A Heart Attack

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Darryl Strawberry has a lot to be thankful for, and it’s not just today being his 62nd birthday.

The New York Mets legend took to Instagram to reveal he recently suffered a heart attack but is on the mend at St. Joseph’s Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

“Praising God for His amazing grace and loving mercy in saving my life this evening from a heart attack. I am so happy and honored to report that all is well,” he said in the caption of a photo of himself in a hospital bed with his wife, Tracy Boulware, and his daughter by his side.

He continued by praising those who treated him at the hospital with the utmost care.

“So thankful for the medical team and staff at St. Joseph West in Lake St. Louis for responding so quickly and bringing me through a stent-procedure that has brought my heart to total restoration!!! Your prayers are so absolutely appreciated as I continue to recover, in Jesus Name!” he added.

Strawberry currently resides in Missouri, but his Mets family was quick to respond to the news of the medical emergency with a heartfelt statement from Mets owner Steve Cohen, wishing him a speedy recovery.

“On behalf of the entire organization we are sending positive thoughts to Darryl Strawberry, his wife Tracy and his entire family after last night’s heart attack,” Mets owner Steve Cohen said in a statement. “Darryl was in Port St. Lucie working with the team as a guest instructor just a few weeks ago. We are looking forward to Straw’s speedy recovery and welcoming him for his number retirement ceremony on June 1.”

The eight-time All-Star’s eight-year stint in Queens is one of the most memorable in MLB history as he won one World Series with the Mets in 1986 and two with the Yankees in 1996 and 1999.

His jersey is also set to be retired this upcoming season, and hopefully, Strawberry will be there to receive the honor in person.

See how social media’s reacting to the scare and wishing him the best below.

