“Megan’s Law” Bar From Megan Thee Stallion Sent Nicki Minaj Spiraling, X Loves The Mess

Megan Thee Stallion spoke her piece in her fiery diss track, “Hiss,” and it had the people reacting all day on Friday (Jan. 26). One person in particular who took offense was Nicki Minaj, who was responding to Meg’s hollow point shot almost all day.

It started when Meg dropped “Hiss” early Friday morning and most everyone took note of the line, “These hoes don’t be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan’s Law, I don’t really know what the problem is, But I guarantee y’all don’t want me to start.”

That was clearly aimed at Nicki Minaj since Megan’s Law is a federal law that requires sexual offender’s names to be made public for the safety of the community they reside in. The law thus applies to Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, a registered sex offender, and eventually her brother, Jelani Maraj, who is currently serving time for child rape.

Soon after the release of “Hiss,” Minaj went on Instagram Live to return fire, posting a snippet of a Megan diss song she apparently had tucked. While also cracking on the size of Meg’s feet and trying to shame her for getting Tory Lanez, who was convicted of shooting her, sent to jail, Minaj’s retort just didn’t hit. And then ish got extra dark when she came for Meg’s deceased mother.

While the Barbz are a devoted bunch still have Minaj’s back, it does seem like the tide is turning with many on social media noting she’s coming off more and more like a bully (which isn’t a new complaint). This particular kid critic on Tik Tok went in and managed to get “Queen Of Rape” trending…whew.

Clearly, it’s been a long time since 2019, when Meg and Nicki collaborated on “Hot Girl Summer.” And to think this all may stem from Minaj not appreciating that Meg collaborated with Cardi B on “WAP.”

Peep the wildest reactions to Meg vs Nicki, and the latter’s spiral on social media, in the gallery.

